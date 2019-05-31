Songbook Academy Finals Go On Sale June 7

See tomorrow's musical stars in the making July 20 when 40 of the nation's most talented high school-age vocalists perform and compete in the annual Songbook Academy Finals at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets go on sale June 7 for the concert, the culmination of the Great American Songbook Foundation's weeklong music intensive. Now in its 10th year, Songbook Academy is the only youth program focused on the timeless pop, jazz, Broadway and Hollywood standards known as the Great American Songbook.

Forty finalists - hailing from Indiana, California, New York and 13 other states - have been selected from among hundreds of applicants to spend a rigorous, life-changing week this summer at the Center, home of the Songbook Foundation. From July 13 to 20, they will experience workshops, masterclasses and mentoring from performing arts professionals and respected university educators, led by five-time Grammy nominee and Foundation founder Michael Feinstein.

During the closing concert at 7 p.m. July 20, all 40 participants will perform before a live audience, and the Top 10 are evaluated by a panel of judges. Awards are presented for excellence in several categories, and top performers are invited to represent the Songbook Foundation and sing at such venues as Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center and the nation's top cabaret clubs. The Songbook Academy Finals concert is sponsored by Current Publishing LLC and is part of the Center's 2019-20 Season sponsored by Allied Solutions.

Tickets starting at $25 go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, available by phone at (317) 843-3800, online at TheCenterPresents.org and at the Palladium Box Office, 1 Center Green, Carmel.

Two other performance events during Songbook Academy week are open to the public free of charge, although tickets are required. Beginning June 24, these tickets can be reserved at (317) 843-3800 or obtained in person at the Box Office.

Public Masterclass, 2-5 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the Palladium - Ten randomly selected participants undergo critiques from Michael Feinstein and guest mentors.

Songbook Showcase, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2:30-5 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Palladium - All 40 participants perform solo, with 10 chosen to compete in the Saturday finals.

The Public Masterclass and Songbook Showcase are sponsored by Ruth's Chris Steak House.

The Songbook Academy is sponsored nationally by the Efroymson Family Fund, a fund of the Central Indiana Community Foundation, with additional support from the City of Carmel. This year's participants from Indiana are:

Jack Ducat, Carmel High School

Peter Fulton, Fishers, Colonial Christian High School

Sydney Greene, Carmel High School

Cynthia Kauffman, Zionsville Community High School

Morgan Koontz, Carmel High School

Griffin Scott, Carmel High School

Samantha Shelton, Avon, Herron High School

Grace Tucker, Zionsville Community High School

A full list of national finalists is available at TheCenterPresents.org/academyfinalists.





