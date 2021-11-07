SENECA AND THE SOUL OF NERO Now Streaming on Broadway OnDemand

Southbank Theatre Company offers streaming on demand of Seneca and the Soul of Nero through November 14 on Broadway OnDemand

The Southbank Theatre Company offers its debut performance of Seneca and the Soul of Nero, written by Marcia Eppich-Harris, via live stream through Broadway OnDemand. The stream will be available through November 14.

Click to watch the live stream.

Featuring David Mosedale as Seneca and Evren Wilder as a riveting and wayward Nero, Seneca and the Soul of Nero debuted at the IndyFringe Basile Theatre in Indianapolis in September 2021 to critical acclaim. The performance also marked the debut of Indianapolis-based playwright Marcia Eppich-Harris, whose exciting talent is the driving force behind the Southbank Theatre Company.

"I wanted 'Seneca' to be an intellectually engaging and emotionally fulfilling theatre experience, and I think we definitely achieved that," Eppich-Harris said. "With streaming, I'm hoping audiences will find us and get excited about our work."



History remembers Nero as one of the most bombastic and cruel emperors of the ancient world. His tutor and later advisor, Seneca, the stoic philosopher and dramatist, takes drastic measures to reign in the emperor, and in his quest to save Rome, Seneca writes some of his most enduring plays. Focused on the power and failures of the political insider, Seneca and the Soul of Nero looks back to ancient Rome to hold the mirror up to the modern world.

Southbank Theatre Company is dedicated to enriching the Indianapolis community-and beyond-through producing plays and musicals by both Indiana playwrights and playwrights of historical and contemporary significance. Southbank believes it is an honor and our duty to provide opportunities to diverse artists of all backgrounds. You can visit their website to learn more.