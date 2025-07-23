Review: WAITRESS at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Waitress is one of the rare non-musical movies that transitions to the stage with ease. The show is currently on stage at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre and features a score by Sara Bareilles, filled with heart. It tells the story of a woman, trapped by her circumstances, who longs for another life.

Keirsten Hodgens plays the lead, Jenna, with a palpable sense of loneliness. The show takes off with the song, “What Baking Can Do”. Just like her pies, Jenna’s life can be sweet or tart, and that song shows us the daily hustle she handles and the sadness that sits just below the surface. But in the midst of her pain is the life-giving force of female friendship.

Chanel Edwards-Frederick (Becky) and Grace Atherholt (Dawn) play Jenna’s two best friends and fellow waitresses at the pie diner. They are polar opposites and a perfect sweet and sour balance. Becky is full of sass and fierce loyalty. Dawn is all encouragement and smiles. The women provide the found family that Jenna so desperately needs.

The production is directed and choreographed by Stephanie Torns, a Broadway performer who has played the role of Jenna herself. Her knowledge of the show and experience help keep the quick-moving numbers flowing, while giving space to the quieter moments.

The set design is a bit clunky, and transitioning between scenes at the diner, the doctor’s office, and Jenna’s home takes quite a bit of rolling and maneuvering. There is a live band on stage, but as the set is built around them, we rarely see them.

Brett Mutter plays Ogie, a lovesick oddball, who steals every scene he’s in. He makes the role his own, bringing humor and confidence as he goes after what he wants. The audience can’t look away when he’s on stage.

The content is meant for adults. There is language and adult themes ingrained in most scenes that are not appropriate for kids. So, make it a date night or grab your friends for this one.

Despite a few hiccups with the sets and the live music overpowering the vocals, the show soars. The story of how friendship and motherhood shape us is beautiful, and the charismatic cast takes it to the next level. Go for Hodgens’ powerful performance when she brings down the house in “She Used to Be Mine”, stay for the rest of the dynamic production, which brings it home with so much humor and love.

Don't Miss the Show

Performances: Waitress runs until Aug 31st.

Tickets: To purchase tickets, call (317) 872-9664 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Prices range from $57 to $85 and include the show, tax, coffee, tea, and the buffet.

The show is rated PG-13 for mature content, including adult language, violence, and adult themes.

Photos courtesy of Beef & Boards

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Indianapolis News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...