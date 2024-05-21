Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael to Celebrate Pride Month With Performances, Events & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Feinstein’s is gearing up to celebrate Pride month this June with lots of laughter and music!



Norman Lassiter’s Gray Pride

Join Feinstein’s on Thursday, June 6, and Friday, June 7, for a night of laughter, tears and music with Norman Lasiter’s solo cabaret show, “Gray Pride,” with musical director Christopher Marlowe.

Delve into the heart and soul of an older, out, and proud gay man as he takes you on a journey through his life. With a blend of amusing anecdotes and heartfelt stories, Norman shares his experiences and battles, celebrating the beauty of aging and the power of living authentically.

Accompanied by a captivating selection of songs from pop, Broadway, off-Broadway, and the Great American Songbook, “Gray Pride” promises an unforgettable evening that will move you, entertain you and inspire you to embrace every shade of life. Don’t miss this powerful tribute to love, life, and the enduring strength of the human spirit whether you’re a part of the LGBTQ+ community, an ally or simply a lover of exquisite storytelling and music.

Learn more about Norman and get your ticket on Feinstein’s website at https://www.feinsteinshc.com/



Andie Case



Singer and songwriter Andie Case is back by popular demand on the Feinstein’s stage on Saturday, June 8. Her loud and unforgiving talent and her music delivers a message of finding oneself.



Andie has grown her audience to over 1.4 million across YouTube and Facebook, with over 200 million views. Performing songs by popular artists such as Sam Smith, Miley Cyrus, Lewis Capaldi, Fleetwood Mac, Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, Amy Winehouse and The Beatles. She also celebrates with some of her own original songs like "Want To Want Me" and "Be Myself".



Brandon & James – Up Close and Musical

On Wednesday, June 19, Feinstein’s welcomes Branden & James - Up Close and Musical. This team from America’s Got Talent returns to Feinstein’s for a night of epic music making and fun stories. Joining them will be special guest Danny Zelibor on piano. Featuring songs from Les Miserables, Queen, Robyn, Justin Bieber, The Beatles, The Eagles, Andrea Bocelli and many more!

Drag me to Brunch Pride Edition

On June 23 at 11:30 am, spend your Sunday at Feinstein’s for a special Drag me to Brunch Pride Edition. Hosted by Pat Yo’ Weave, you and your friends will enjoy a fun brunch of food, music, entertainment and drinks! Pat Yo’ Weave will take the stage and strut her stuff along with her fellow friends and performers.

A great chance to support local queens and enjoy music from DJ Push Pause.

Purchase your tickets at https://www.feinsteinshc.com/.



Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947. Consider having your corporate gatherings at Feinstein’s. Feinstein’s events are great activities for this. For groups of 10 tickets or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.

