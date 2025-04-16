Review: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at Indiana Repertory Theatre

Sometimes you don’t realize how badly you needed to laugh until your sides are aching, and your face hurts. The Indiana Repertory Theatre is certainly ending its season with a bang, in the form of a collapsing set and an abundance of laughs. The Play That Goes Wrong is known for inducing fits of hilarity in the audience. The plot follows a local community group putting on a murder mystery, but nothing seems to go as planned.



Even before the show starts cast members dressed as stagehands frantically scramble to put things right. And it doesn’t stop there, things just snowball as the production progresses. For anyone who is used to attending theater, there’s an added layer of humor, if you understand the behind-the-scenes efforts that are cleverly portrayed with lighting and sound mishaps.



One of the most impressive aspects of the show is the elaborate set. It has to appear defective while remaining safe for all the performers. Christopher and Justin Swader are the scenic designers behind the work. The IRT’s longtime technical director, Chris Fretts, helped with the ingenious execution of the design. Without spoiling the impact of each new surprise, the clever design made for a set that can intentionally fall apart at each performance. It’s brilliantly done and much harder to accomplish than one might think.



The cast is so in sync, which is crucial in a show like this. In comedy, timing is everything and each actor plays off the others’ performances. From a butler who can’t quite wrap their mind around word pronunciations to an over-the-top performer who lives for the applause, each as a new layer of humor. The show is just what I needed and I can’t imagine anyone leaving without aching sides.



Don't Miss the Show



Performances: The show runs until May 11 on the OneAmerica Financial Stage.

Tickets: Times for performances and ticket purchases can be made by visiting irtlive.com or calling the box office at (317) 635-5252. Prices range from $25 to $108.

The Indiana Repertory Theatre has announced its 2025/26 season and it includes The 39 Steps, Come From Away, and August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone.



Photos Courtesy of the Indiana Repertory Theatre