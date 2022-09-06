Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT at American Lives Theatre

Review: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT at American Lives Theatre

The production runs through Sept. 25th

Register for Indianapolis News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 06, 2022  

What matters most, the creative process or just the facts? That's the question debated in The Lifespan of a Fact, on stage now at The Phoenix Theatre. In this latest production from American Lives Theatre, audiences can dive deep into journalistic integrity.

This Indiana premiere is a firecracker of a show. It clocks in at less than 90 minutes with no intermission and not a moment is wasted. Director Chris Saunders keeps the momentum going between each scene with tight dialogue or occasionally just a pointed look. The tension is taut and the minutes fly by.

Despite the serious subject matter, the show is infused with humor. As a magazine staff works towards a tight deadline and a fact checker begins to see some cracks in a well-written article on suicide, the fuse is lit for a confrontation.

Eva Patton is the authoritative, no-nonsense editor trying to wrangle a writer's ego and an intern's black-and-white worldview. Joe Wagner is all earnestness and naïveté as Jim the intern. His nervous energy radiates with the mix of awkwardness and complete confidence in his correctness that only the young can have.

Jim's foil comes in the form of John D'Agata (Lukas Schooler), a lauded essayist with a gift for storytelling. Schooler's seething, barely-contained frustration is laced with sarcasm. The dichotomy between the two characters is where the fascinating discussion begins. Do the details matter more than the big picture? What if a fact gets in the way of a powerful narrative? Where is the balance between the two? As a journalist, this debate hit home for me. It's at the heart of every article published. The show is a beautiful reminder of what we all love about theater. When the show ends, the discussion begins.

Not enough can be said about the work American Live Theatre is doing in our town. This play is just the latest example of the high-caliber performances they've been producing. If you can't make it to this one, I hope you'll keep them on your radar for future shows.


Don't Miss the Show
For more information about American Lives Theatre, visit americanlivestheatre.org.
Performances: The show runs until Sept. 25th at the Phoenix Cultural Center, 705 N Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46204.
** On Friday, September 23rd, playwright Jeremy Kareken will join the cast for a post-show discussion following the performance.

Photos Courtesy of Indy Ghost Light


Regional Awards


From This Author - Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall has been reviewing live theater since 2006. She lives in Indianapolis and enjoys the city's thriving local arts scene. She is a member of the American Theatre C... (read more about this author)


Review: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT at American Lives TheatreReview: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT at American Lives Theatre
September 6, 2022

The show is a beautiful reminder of what we all love about theater. When the show ends, the discussion begins.
BWW Review: MARY POPPINS Delights Families at Beef & Boards Dinner TheatreBWW Review: MARY POPPINS Delights Families at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre
May 24, 2022

Mary Poppins, the classic story of a practically-perfect nanny who comes to care for the neglected Banks children is on stage now at Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre. It’s a perfect show for families with young kids to enjoy. Statues come to life and kites are flown as the characters learn the timeless lesson of remembering what’s truly important in life.
BWW Review: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Murat TheatreBWW Review: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Murat Theatre
April 27, 2022

High school is a different world from what many of us experienced growing up. Now, social media is an integral part of life and that fact is evident from the scrolling feeds presented on the hanging panels of the Dear Evan Hansen set. The story of a community coping with the suicide of a teenage boy took Broadway by storm when it premiered in 2016. It helped people feel seen and connected in a time when suicide and hopelessness run rampant in our society.
BWW Review: THE PAPER DREAMS OF HARRY CHIN at Indiana Repertory TheatreBWW Review: THE PAPER DREAMS OF HARRY CHIN at Indiana Repertory Theatre
April 24, 2022

Two years ago this play, The Paper Dreams of Harry Chin, was deep in rehearsals at the Indiana Repertory Theatre. It was set to open in March 2020… and then the world shut down. Miraculously, the entire original cast has returned for this production.
BWW Review: KINKY BOOTS at Beef & Boards Dinner TheatreBWW Review: KINKY BOOTS at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre
March 1, 2022

If the name didn’t give it away, this is not your average Beef & Boards production. The Broadway hit roars onto the stage with drag queens in stiletto heels and a whole lot of sass. Based on a true story, the musical’s message of accepting people for who they are is more timely than ever.