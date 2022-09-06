Review: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT at American Lives Theatre

What matters most, the creative process or just the facts? That's the question debated in The Lifespan of a Fact, on stage now at The Phoenix Theatre. In this latest production from American Lives Theatre, audiences can dive deep into journalistic integrity.

This Indiana premiere is a firecracker of a show. It clocks in at less than 90 minutes with no intermission and not a moment is wasted. Director Chris Saunders keeps the momentum going between each scene with tight dialogue or occasionally just a pointed look. The tension is taut and the minutes fly by.



Despite the serious subject matter, the show is infused with humor. As a magazine staff works towards a tight deadline and a fact checker begins to see some cracks in a well-written article on suicide, the fuse is lit for a confrontation.



Eva Patton is the authoritative, no-nonsense editor trying to wrangle a writer's ego and an intern's black-and-white worldview. Joe Wagner is all earnestness and naïveté as Jim the intern. His nervous energy radiates with the mix of awkwardness and complete confidence in his correctness that only the young can have.



Jim's foil comes in the form of John D'Agata (Lukas Schooler), a lauded essayist with a gift for storytelling. Schooler's seething, barely-contained frustration is laced with sarcasm. The dichotomy between the two characters is where the fascinating discussion begins. Do the details matter more than the big picture? What if a fact gets in the way of a powerful narrative? Where is the balance between the two? As a journalist, this debate hit home for me. It's at the heart of every article published. The show is a beautiful reminder of what we all love about theater. When the show ends, the discussion begins.

Not enough can be said about the work American Live Theatre is doing in our town. This play is just the latest example of the high-caliber performances they've been producing. If you can't make it to this one, I hope you'll keep them on your radar for future shows.



Don't Miss the Show

For more information about American Lives Theatre, visit americanlivestheatre.org.

Performances: The show runs until Sept. 25th at the Phoenix Cultural Center, 705 N Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

** On Friday, September 23rd, playwright Jeremy Kareken will join the cast for a post-show discussion following the performance.



Photos Courtesy of Indy Ghost Light