Review: SHAKESPEARE'S WILL at Indiana Repertory Theatre

Shakespeare's Will is a one-woman show about the Bard's wife. At a brisk 90 minutes, the show covers a lot of ground. The famous playwright leaves grief in his wake, but Anne Hathaway was a woman with her own story.



Tracy Michelle Arnold brings an almost impossible balance of playfulness and grief to the role of Anne. She is not a one-dimensional spouse from a Shakespeare biography. She is complex, imperfect, angry, sensual, fearful, lonely, and so much more. As impressive as her range is in the characters she plays (Shakespeare, her father, her bitter sister-in-law, etc.), it's Anne that is the heart of the story. How many women have stood behind their famous husbands throughout history, making the men's success possible through their sacrifices? In the role of Anne, Arnold's graceful, captivating performance, gives voice to those women.



Brenda DeVita's direction captures the perfect timing needed for the story. Moments of sweet remembrance intersperse with Anne's painful present day as she buries her husband. flitting between the two gives viewers a chance to see the depth of her personality, not just a mourning widow, but a complex woman, full of life.



Without a single drop appearing, water is an integral part of the play. It's beautifully conveyed through Sartje Pickett's sound design. The set, designed by Scott Penner, is as simple as possible. There's a large bed that becomes a barn, horse, carriage, and more throughout the play. With that piece of furniture and a few other small elements, the focus remains firmly and perfectly on Arnold.



The entire production is lovely. It opens the dialogue about women's roles throughout history and the ways they have often contributed to monumental moments with no acknowledgment. I wish we knew more about Anne Hathaway, but I'm grateful for a glimpse of the woman she might have been.



Don't Miss the Show



The Indiana Repertory Theatre is located at 140 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, one-half block west of the Circle Center Mall between northbound Illinois St. and southbound Capitol Ave. " Shakespeare's Will" runs until April 16th on IRT's Upperstage. Run Time is appx. 1 hour and 30 minutes with no intermission. Times for performances can be found at www.irtlive.com or by calling the IRT box office at (317) 635-5252. To purchase tickets call (317) 635-5252 or order online at www.irtlive.com



Photos Courtesy of the Indiana Repertory Theatre