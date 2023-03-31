Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement
Review: SHAKESPEARE'S WILL at Indiana Repertory Theatre

Review: SHAKESPEARE'S WILL at Indiana Repertory Theatre

One-Woman Play Is Poignant and Powerful

Mar. 31, 2023  

Shakespeare's Will is a one-woman show about the Bard's wife. At a brisk 90 minutes, the show covers a lot of ground. The famous playwright leaves grief in his wake, but Anne Hathaway was a woman with her own story.

Tracy Michelle Arnold brings an almost impossible balance of playfulness and grief to the role of Anne. She is not a one-dimensional spouse from a Shakespeare biography. She is complex, imperfect, angry, sensual, fearful, lonely, and so much more. As impressive as her range is in the characters she plays (Shakespeare, her father, her bitter sister-in-law, etc.), it's Anne that is the heart of the story. How many women have stood behind their famous husbands throughout history, making the men's success possible through their sacrifices? In the role of Anne, Arnold's graceful, captivating performance, gives voice to those women.

Brenda DeVita's direction captures the perfect timing needed for the story. Moments of sweet remembrance intersperse with Anne's painful present day as she buries her husband. flitting between the two gives viewers a chance to see the depth of her personality, not just a mourning widow, but a complex woman, full of life.

Without a single drop appearing, water is an integral part of the play. It's beautifully conveyed through Sartje Pickett's sound design. The set, designed by Scott Penner, is as simple as possible. There's a large bed that becomes a barn, horse, carriage, and more throughout the play. With that piece of furniture and a few other small elements, the focus remains firmly and perfectly on Arnold.

The entire production is lovely. It opens the dialogue about women's roles throughout history and the ways they have often contributed to monumental moments with no acknowledgment. I wish we knew more about Anne Hathaway, but I'm grateful for a glimpse of the woman she might have been.

Don't Miss the Show

The Indiana Repertory Theatre is located at 140 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, one-half block west of the Circle Center Mall between northbound Illinois St. and southbound Capitol Ave. " Shakespeare's Will" runs until April 16th on IRT's Upperstage. Run Time is appx. 1 hour and 30 minutes with no intermission. Times for performances can be found at www.irtlive.com or by calling the IRT box office at (317) 635-5252. To purchase tickets call (317) 635-5252 or order online at www.irtlive.com

Photos Courtesy of the Indiana Repertory Theatre




Review: AN AMERICAN IN PARIS at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre Photo
Review: AN AMERICAN IN PARIS at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre
If you love dancing, have I got a show for you! An American in Paris is on stage for the first time at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre. Many will recognize the story from the Oscar-winning 1951 film of the same name. The familiar Gershwin score and songs are lovely and “They Can’t Take That Away From Me” is a particularly beautiful moment in the show.
Storytelling Arts of Indiana Presents Talk of the Town: The Hitchhiking Years Photo
Storytelling Arts of Indiana Presents Talk of the Town: 'The Hitchhiking Years'
Join Storytelling Arts of Indiana on the open road for “uncompromised freedom and unlimited possibilities.” That’s how storyteller-singer-songwriter Don White describes stories from his life in the mid-seventies, when he and his then-girlfriend, now-wife, committed to a mode of travel now lost to history.
Photos: First Look at TWO MILE HOLLOW By Leah Nanako Winkler, Now Playing At The Phoenix T Photo
Photos: First Look at TWO MILE HOLLOW By Leah Nanako Winkler, Now Playing At The Phoenix Theatre
Two Mile Hollow by Leah Nanako Winkler is now playing at the Phoenix Theatre Indianapolis! Check out photos here!
IU Theatre & Dance Presents SOMETHING ROTTEN! Photo
IU Theatre & Dance Presents SOMETHING ROTTEN!
IU Theatre & Dance continues its epic 2022/2023 theater season with Something Rotten!, the Shakespearean crowd-pleasing musical spoof.

From This Author - Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall has been reviewing live theater since 2006. She lives in Indianapolis and enjoys the city's thriving local arts scene. She is a member of the American Theatre C... (read more about this author)


Review: AN AMERICAN IN PARIS at Beef & Boards Dinner TheatreReview: AN AMERICAN IN PARIS at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre
April 5, 2023

If you love dancing, have I got a show for you! An American in Paris is on stage for the first time at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre. Many will recognize the story from the Oscar-winning 1951 film of the same name. The familiar Gershwin score and songs are lovely and “They Can’t Take That Away From Me” is a particularly beautiful moment in the show.
Review: SHAKESPEARE'S WILL at Indiana Repertory TheatreReview: SHAKESPEARE'S WILL at Indiana Repertory Theatre
March 31, 2023

Shakespeare's Will is a one-woman show about the Bard's wife. At a brisk 90 minutes, the show covers a lot of ground. The famous playwright leaves grief in his wake, but Anne Hathaway was a woman with her own story.
Review: WILD HORSES at the Phoenix TheatreReview: WILD HORSES at the Phoenix Theatre
February 6, 2023

What did our critiA one-woman show starring two of Indy’s finest leading ladies, Wild Horses is a fascinating concept with a big payoff. Constance Macy and Jen Johansen rotate nights for their performances in the coming-of-age story. The one-act play flies by because it feels like chatting with an old friend who’s regaling you with stories from her past. From first crushes to alcohol concoctions only the underaged would dare to drink, the show captures the electric, reckless feel of youth.c think of WILD HORSES at Phoenix Theatre?
Review: HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING at American Lives TheatreReview: HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING at American Lives Theatre
January 17, 2023

Empathy is often in short supply when it comes to how we feel about people on the opposite side of the political divide. Heroes of the Fourth Turning, a Pulitzer-prize finalist, explores that tricky topic in an intense and memorable way. The show is perfectly in line with American Lives Theatre’s mission to provide provocative and entertaining plays to Indy.
Review: CLUE at Beef & Boards Dinner TheatreReview: CLUE at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre
January 3, 2023

Clue, the classic whodunit farce, kicks off Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre's 50th anniversary season. The mystery show takes the famous board game and film and turns it into a play. Each character is given a weapon and a motive and the murders begin. Eddie Curry directs the fast-paced production and keeps the actors as close to their movie counterparts as possible. 
share