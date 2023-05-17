Review: PREDICTOR at American Lives Theatre

Home Pregnancy Inventor's Story Is Told

By:
American Lives Theatre (ALT) closes its strong season with Predictor at The Phoenix Theatre. On the surface, it's the story of one woman's fight, but underneath that, the heart of the play lies in the friendship, determination, generational legacy, and so much more that help drive Meg Crane. In the 1960s she invented the home pregnancy test. This is her story and it should've been told decades ago. I'm so grateful to playwright Jennifer Blackmer and ALT for sharing it with us now.

The show moves fast with quick scene changes and wheels on every desk and chair that makes up the set. There is an incredible crew of individuals, from the set designer to director Bridget Haight that make this whirlwind piece possible. The supporting six cast members flip between their many roles in a matter of seconds. A lab worker, roommate, mother, coworker, the list goes on and this hard-working cast keeps pace! Brittany Magee takes on the role of Crane. She is passionate and infuses the performance with relatable humanity.

There is so much humor in the show. A musical number, Clay Mabbitt's playful dancing, voiceover for a "Becoming a woman" video, and scenes from a game show all work together beautifully to tell Crane's story. Despite the frustrating circumstances, the show feels lighthearted right up until the powerful ending.

*One notable thing offered during this production was a Q&A with Blackmer and the real Meg Crane. It was such a gift to hear the real inventor speak about her experience.

Don't Miss the Show

For more information about American Lives Theatre, visit americanlivestheatre.org. For tickets visit: tinyurl.com/4btv48wf

Performances: The show runs until May 28th at The Phoenix Theatre, 705 N. Illinois Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

Photos Courtesy of Hillary Gordon Photography




Melissa Hall has been reviewing live theater since 2006.

Recommended For You