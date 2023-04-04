Photos: First Look at TWO MILE HOLLOW By Leah Nanako Winkler, Now Playing At The Phoenix Theatre
Performances run through April 30.
Two Mile Hollow by Leah Nanako Winkler is now playing at the Phoenix Theatre Indianapolis!
With beautiful blonde wigs and spectacular costumes, Eddie Dean*, Jay Fuqua, Paige Elisse, Arianne Villareal*, and Milicent Wright* will have you laughing all night. This play features actors of color playing wealthy white characters in a witty and entertaining satire by Leah Nanako Winkler.
This play, which is directed by Mikael Burke, is the company's final production of the 2022/2023 season!
Two Mile Hollow (Mar. 30 - Apr. 30) Get your tickets now starting at $25, and students can use the promo code "student15" for discounted tickets at only $15. See you there!
*Denotes a member of Actors' Equity Association
Eddie Dean and Paige Elisse
Jay Fuqua
Paige Elisse
Paige Elisse, Milicent Wright
Eddie Dean, Jay Fuqua, Paige Elisse
Eddie Dean, Jay Fuqua, Paige Elisse, Arianne Villareal
Eddie Dean, Jay Fuqua, Paige Elisse, Arianne Villareal, and Milicent Wright