Phoenix Theatre to Present NO AIDS, NO MAIDS, OR STORIES I CAN'T F*CKIN' HEAR NO MORE

The Phoenix Theatre will present No AIDS, No Maids or Stories I Can't F*ckin' Hear No More by Dee Dee Batteast, April 28 - May 22, 2022.

Dee Dee Batteast crafts a darkly humorous exploration of the obstacles that diverse storytellers face in the American media. Performed by LaKesha Lorene*, No AIDS, No Maids looks hard at the archetypal and two-dimensional characters women of color have played for over 50 years and disassociates gay men from the pervasive narrative of disease. The play considers the roles that race and gender play in our political and cultural lives and points out the poor nutrition of deficient narratives.

Batteast premiered this performance at the Capital Fringe Festival in Washington, D.C. where it took top honors.

Director and Playwright Dee Dee Batteast is currently adjunct acting faculty for Ball State's BFA program, where she teaches courses in beginning acting, audition, one-person show, and Shakespeare, as well as coaching Ball State's professional showcases in Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. Dee Dee is a proud alumnus of Ball State's undergraduate program ('07).

Dee Dee has worked with The Goodman Theatre, Clarence Brown Theatre, Virginia Stage Company, Illinois Shakespeare Festival, Farmers Alley Theatre and Indiana Repertory Theatre. Television credits include Chicago Fire, The Shinning Girls, Chicago Med.

The star of No AIDS, No Maids is LaKesha Lorene*. She is a phenomenal actress, producer, and creative entrepreneur. In addition to acting, LaKesha is founder & operator of the entertainment production company, Loving Life Productions. The company produces commercial content, branding content and award-winning independent film and television projects. She also works for the Indianapolis Shakespeare Company as their Marketing and Community Engagement Coordinator.

No AIDS, No Maids or Stories I Can't F*ckin' Hear No More by Dee Dee Batteast is sponsored by Cheryl Waldman & Phanomen Design. *Denotes a member of Actor's Equity Association.

Contact the Box Office by email at boxoffice@phoenixtheatre.org, or by phone at 317-635-7529.

About The Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre

The Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre is a nonprofit that includes a professional, Equity theatre in Indianapolis producing contemporary, issue-oriented plays. Performances are year-round from its stages include the indoor mainstage Livia and Steve Russell Theatre and black box-style Frank and Katrina Basile Stage, and the new outdoor venue The Park at the Phoenix. The Phoenix serves as a catalyst in the Indianapolis region to help nurture new talent, showcase diverse voices, and engage audiences with unique, contemporary productions. Its mission includes growing the community's reputation as an arts destination and serving as a hub to showcase local artists, host events, and help its neighborhood thrive.

Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre

705 N. Illinois Street

Indianapolis, IN 46204

317-635-PLAY

phoenixtheatre.org