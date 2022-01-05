Phoenix Theatre to Present LOVE BIRD

Phoenix Theatre will present Love Bird by K.T. Peterson. Love Bird is about quirky romantic comedy about being alone, falling in love, and connecting in a messy world.

Love Bird tells the story of Nigel, the sole inhabitant of a small island. Nigel falls in love with someone he made from trash. As storms and trash increase, a strange visitor forces Nigel to choose between who he was and who he could be.

The play is directed by Jolene Mentink Moffatt, and stars well-known Indianapolis actors Scot Greenwell (An Act of God and Octopus) as Nigel, and Bill Simmons (August: Osage County and The Nether) as Norman.

Love Bird's Costume Designer is Beck Jones. Beck is an Indianapolis native currently living in New York City. He attended Parsons School of Design and recently started working in the Costume Department at Saturday Night Live.

Designing the vibrant island set is Indianapolis artist Kyle Ragsdale. Kyle is a nationally known painter and stage set designer. His work most recently appeared on HGTV's Good Bones. He has served as curator for exhibits in Texas and Indiana and currently is curator for the Harrison Center, Indianapolis.

The Phoenix Theatre is committed to keeping patrons and artists safe. Proof of vaccines and masks are required for all shows, the theatre has increased cleaning and sanitation, and the facility has a new state of the art HVAC system.

For more information visit: https://www.phoenixtheatre.org/