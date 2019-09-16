Phoenix Theatre Welcomes New Board Members

Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre welcomes four new members to their esteemed Board of Directors. The new class takes a seat at the table as the 2019/2020 season begins this September.

Dr. Lisa E. Harris, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Eskenazi Health, joins the board after years of support and patronage at Phoenix. Her illustrious career focusing on improving healthcare options for vulnerable and underserved populations was the driving force behind the new Eskenazi Hospital campus, approved by an overwhelming 85 percent of votes in a special election, supported by an incredible $40 million gift from Sidney and Lois Eskenazi, and constructed in 2013. The hospital serves as a training facility for the Indiana University School of Medicine and is nationally recognized as a leader in prevention, health promotion, and primary care, following Dr. Harris' belief that improving a community's overall health starts by keeping folks healthy in the first place. Dr. Harris is an active community member, serving on boards of directors including that of the Julian Center, Second Helpings, MESH, Regenstrief Institute, and the new Patachou Foundation. She serves as the President of the Board of Directors for the American Red Cross of Indiana.

Tenise Cornelius, a Health Partner Contracting Manager with CareSource, brings more than twenty years of dedicated, innovative, and effective work in the health care insurance industry to the board. Cornelius' diverse experience in her field lends itself to inventive problem solving and exceptional leadership, working with high end clients and organizations. Cornelius serves are the First Vice President of Programs for the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Indiana Chapter, and recently earned an MBA from Indiana Wesleyan University. Her administrative prowess and remarkable interpersonal communication skills make Cornelius and invaluable member of the Board of Directors, helping to supplement the work of a small office staff at Phoenix.

Larry J. Kelley, retired Financial Consultant with The Charles Schwab Corporation, has decades of experience and expertise in finance, having managed $450 million of assets domestically and internationally. As Phoenix Theatre continues its growth as a Cultural Centre of Indianapolis, Kelley's astonishing financial success will guide the institution to financial solvency. Prior to his work with Charles Schwab, for which he was award the prestigious Key Contributor Award for growing his book of business by $50 million in one month, Kelley worked as the Career Employment Manager for the Indiana Department of Transportation. There, he fostered the Graduate Engineer Development Program, employing new graduates and offering them a path to Professional Engineer registration. Kelley serves as a Scholarship Fund trustee for the Indianapolis Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, is a member and former Director of Guide Right, a program for youth development, Board President of Asante Children's Theatre, and a volunteer mentor with Tindley Boys Academy.

Dr. Daniel H. Spitzberg, M.D., joins the board with an initial season sponsorship for the 2019/2020 season. Dr. Spitzberg served as an ophthalmologist in Avon, IN for more than twenty years. His affiliation with multiple area hospitals includes Eskenazi Health-Indianapolis and Hendricks Regional Health-Danville. He received his medial degree from the Indiana University School of Medicine and has been serving his community in Indianapolis ever since, collaborating with other area doctors and providing excellent patient care for decades. Dr. Spitzberg brings to The Phoenix Theatre board a wealth of stewardship and passion along with years of arts patronage and support.

Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre of Indianapolis is delighted to welcome this new class of extraordinary board members for our 2019/2020 season. For more on Phoenix Theatre, visit PhoenixTheatre.org.





