Pamela Dyar Leaves Phoenix Theatre To Run Indiana Conference For Women

The Indiana Conference for Women (ICFW) announces its new executive director, Pamela Dyar. She will focus on all components related to the ninth annual conference scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 7. Dyar has an extensive background in fundraising and development for organizations in both Indiana and Florida including The Ritz Carlton, Indianapolis Museum of Art, Indianapolis Zoo, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Palm Beach County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Palm Beach Executive Women and more.

"Pamela's vast experience brings a unique skillset to our team that will help our conference grow more and create a larger impact," said Billie Dragoo-Garcia, co-founder of the Indiana Conference for Women with Deborah Collins Stephens. "As we prepare to enter the conference's tenth year, we are excited to have Pam's leadership, expertise and enthusiasm at the helm."

After six seasons serving as the director of development at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre in Jupiter Fla., Dyar returned to her hometown of Indianapolis in 2017 to become the advancement director of the brand new Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre.

"I'm humbled and honored to be the voice of the Conference as we work together to empower, enlighten and inspire women here in Indiana and throughout the country," said Dyar. "I am focused on helping women at all ages and stages of careers, lead lives that are rewarding, healthy and fulfilling."

Dyar majored in Communications at Indiana University and studied English Homes & Gardens and Shakespeare at Emmanuel College, University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom. In 2015, she enrolled in graduate-level courses to become a Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy at The American College in Bryn Mawr, Pa. and graduated in August 2016. She has also completed courses at the prestigious Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.

Conference keynote speakers include Rachael Ray, entrepreneur, television personality and author; Miki and Radha Agrawal, twin sister entrepreneurs and authors, in addition to Sheri Salata, longtime executive producer of The Oprah Winfrey Show and Joy Bauer, one of the nation's leading health authorities and bestselling author. An additional keynote speaker and presenters will be announced soon.

The ninth annual Indiana Conference for Women will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Indiana Convention Center. Tickets are $325 and can be purchased online. For more information, visit IndianaConferenceForWomen.com.

The Indiana Conference for Women is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to the educational and professional development of women at all ages and stages of careers. The Conference is designed to help construct a strong ecosystem that helps women build careers, create companies and experience lives that are rewarding, healthy and fulfilling. Since its inception in 2011, the one-day conference has become the largest gathering of professional and entrepreneurial women in the Midwest. For more information, visit IndianaConferenceForWomen.com





