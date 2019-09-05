PUFFS Will Make Indy Premiere

Loud Fast Funny (LAFF) Shows, a sketch comedy troupe developed by Main Street Artists through a partnership with IndyFringe, will present the Indianapolis premiere of "PUFFS, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic" by Matt cox at the District Theatre Cabaret beginning December 6, 2019 and continuing through January 4, 2020 with performances every Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 5:00pm. Performances will take place on the Main Stage at the District Theatre, 627 Massachusetts Avenue in downtown Indianapolis. Tickets for each of the shows are $20 per person and can be purchased at www.indydistricttheatre.org or by calling 317-308-9800.

PUFFS is a new stage play written by Matt cox as a transformative and transfigured work under the magic that is the U.S. fair use laws. For seven years, a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs, who happened to be there too. It is a tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world. The story gives audiences a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three potential heroes just trying to make it through a magic school that proves to be very dangerous for children. Alongside them are the Puffs, a group of well-meaning, loyal outsiders with a thing for badgers. Their epic journey takes the classic story to new places and reimagines what a boy wizard hero can be.

The New York Times proclaims PUFFS "A fast-paced romp for Potter-philiacs who grew up alongside Potter and are eager to revisit that world. 'PUFFS' exudes a jovial, winking fondness for all things Harry!" The Nerdist said "This clever and inventive play never goes more than a minute without a laugh," and Hollywood Life said that the character were "so lovable and relatable, you'll leave the theater wishing they were in the stories all along."

The play debuted Off-Broadway in New York in 2016 and recently enjoyed a celebrated debut in Melbourne, Australia. It is not endorsed, sanctioned or in any other way supported directly or indirectly by warner Bros. Entertainment, the Harry Potter book publishers, Sonia Friedman Productions or J.K. Rowling and her representatives, not to mention the people who made Free Willy, the Rocky franchise, Sylvester Stallone, or AOL Instant Messenger. It is what one might call "its own thing."

The Indianapolis cast of PUFFS features all of LAFFShows' current ensemble members including Pat Mullen as Wayne Hopkins, Jim Banta as Oliver Rivers, Dave Ruark as The Narrator, Christian Condra as Cedric, and Olivia Schaperjohn as Megan Jones. Other cast members include Mark Cashwell as Ernie Mac, Tyler Lyons as J. Finch Fletchley, Gorgi Parks Fulper as Hannah, Maddie Deeken as Sally, Chelsea Mullen as Leanne, Frankie Bolda as Susie, Kayla Lee and Anthony Nathan as Swing Ensemble Members and Justina Savage as Understudy. The play is designed and directed by LAFFShows Artistic Director Darrin Murrell.

LAFF Shows was developed by Main Street Artists in through a partnership with IndyFringe to create content for presentation at the District Theatre and for special engagements around Indianapolis. Earlier in 2019 the troupe performed a series of pop-culture parody shows including "Hold On To Your Butts," "The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes," and "Fly, You Fools!"





