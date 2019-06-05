PREDICTOR To Receive Workshop Presentation At Indy's Phoenix Theatre

Producer Brian Nitzkin is delighted to announce that Jennifer Blackmer's new play, PREDICTOR, will receive a public reading on Tuesday, June 25th at 7:30pm at The Phoenix Theatre located at 705 N. Illinois St., Indianapolis, IN 46204.

PREDICTOR, written by Jennifer Blackmer (Margaret Atwood's Alias Grace, Human Terrain, Unraveled) chronicles the unknown but true story of Margaret Crane and how she came to design and invent the first home pregnancy test.

Based on Blackmer's exhaustive research, interviews with Ms. Crane, and loosely inspired by the 2016 New York Times article entitled "Could Women Be Trusted With Their Own Pregnancy Tests?," the play deals with the unbelievable story of Margaret "Meg" Crane and her unlikely but pivotal role in developing the world's first home pregnancy test. In the late 1960's while working as a graphic designer for a New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company, Meg learned that her company was developing a version of a home pregnancy test; however, all designs were made by men (in this "Mad Men" era). Meg took it upon herself to develop a test she felt suitable and practical for women at a time when abortions were generally illegal all across the country and most states banned single women from obtaining birth control.

Previous readings of the play have been presented by the Rivendell Theatre Ensemble (Chicago, IL)

Phoenix Theatre Artistic Director Bill Simmons says of the play: "We are very excited to workshop this play that is both a historical drama and a timely commentary on women changing the world by solving a need. Our success with our world premiere of Tom Horan's The Pill last season and Summit Performance Indianapolis' box-office sensation with Lauren Gunderson's Silent Sky in July speak to the moment in which we find ourselves. We want stories of triumph that honor and celebrate women who have changed history. Blackmer's story about Meg Crane is just such a piece."

For more information, visit www.phoenixtheatre.org





