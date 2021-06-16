PETER PAN Will Be Performed by Indiana Youth Ballet This Weekend

Indiana Youth Ballet will perform "Peter Pan" this Saturday, June 16 at La Porte Civic Auditorium.

Peter Pan is a ballet presented in a storybook fashion. It's a fantasy adventure in which Peter and his friends are whisked away to the magical island of Neverland.

During their travels, they encounter pirates, Indians, and the lovable lost boys who never want to grow up. Join Wendy, John, and Michelle in their exciting and magical escapades and meet the colorful characters of Peter Pan, Tinkerbell, and the dastardly Captain Hook.

Delightful scenery, enchanting music, beautiful costumes, and talented young dancers bring this story to life on the stage. Children and adults of all ages will be captivated by this adaptation of the classic tale of Peter Pan.

Masks are still required at this time by LaPorte Civic Auditorium policy.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indiana-youth-ballet-presents-peter-pan-tickets-155879942103.