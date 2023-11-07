LLOUIE THE LLAMA Comes to the Lilly Theater at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis

Llouie the Llama is about to take over the world, starting at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, where his eponymous show will open later this month and delight young fans throughout the holiday season. Indianapolis composer/musician Jeffrey Bowen is eager for audiences to meet his furry muse in his first original musical, a project that was more than a decade in the making.

In 2012, Bowen had temporarily moved back home to Lafayette, Indiana to care for his ailing father. That’s where he first saw Llouie the Llama, who lived on a farm down the road from his brother. Bowen enjoyed watching Llouie stick his head out of his little red barn when it was raining or snowing. If it was particularly wet outside, the rascally fellow would hole up on a covered porch to watch the world go by.

Bowen found himself driving past the farm saying, “Hey, hey, Llouie!” Soon, he was singing it. And from that short phrase, his album “Frivolous” was born with its opening track “Hey, Hey, Llouie.” From there, Bowen turned Llouie’s hijinks into a stage musical, which will soon make its world premiere.

WHAT: “Llouie the Llama’s Winter Adventure: Lost in the Woods”

WHEN: Opens Friday, November 24, and runs Wednesdays through Sundays until December 31. See performance schedule here. (Recommended for ages 3+.)

WHERE: Lilly Theater at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, 3000 N Meridian St.

TICKETS: Free with museum admission

In addition to the stage musical, Llouie the Llama is starring in an original animated video, produced by Jacob Vinson of Bosart Studios in Indianapolis, which will premiere on Saturday, November 25, at 3:00 p.m. at Maven Space, 433 N Capitol Ave., Suite 100, in downtown Indianapolis. The media is invited to attend.

Llouie is also the inspiration for a new line dance, “The Llouie,” created by Bowen’s former classmate and lifelong friend Mike Weaver. And if all that weren’t enough, Llouie has his own brand and merchandise line. Check out his online shop to buy llamawear and llamagear.