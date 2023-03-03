Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: Leslie Broecker with The Official 2023-2024 Broadway in Indianapolis Season Announcement

One that will deliver eye candy and great brainwaves.

Mar. 03, 2023  

The time has finally come, and the embargo has lifted! We can officially share the upcoming Broadway in Indianapolis season, and it sure is destined to pack a lot of punches. The upcoming season features the following Broadway hits:

We had the distinct privilege to chat with Leslie Broecker, President of Broadway Across America Midwest. As always, she offers special insights into how the new season was crafted and what she sees as the highlights for each show.

Leslie works hard to bring the best shows to the Midwest and carefully coordinates everything with a large host of stakeholders. But there's always one thing top of mind for her: audiences. "Our goal when we're putting a season together [is that] each one (show) dips its toe in a little something. Have a think show, and a think piece, and something that makes you tap your toes." It's all about bringing balance, especially when audiences are ultimately made up of individuals who can have vastly different tastes in shows. When asked about this season in particular, Leslie describes it as "one that will deliver eye candy and great brainwaves and thoughts. It's one that will allow you to relax and one that will cause you to think. I think it's a season with depth." Based on the lineup, that is exactly the result that audience members can expect. This season has a strong ebb and flow of fun and frolic followed by critical thinking and intensity.

We're always curious to know how exactly a new season is crafted. Leslie shares that it is a delicate dance between theaters, theater availability, geography, and timing. Ultimately, these are full, professional productions that are traveling across the country. It takes a lot of coordination to make everything work for the right place at the right time. Leslie shared that Indianapolis holds a special place on the touring circuit. First of all, we're not called "The Crossroads of America" for no reason. We are a great "jump" city for tours, and because the ticket numbers have been holding strong in recent years, there are opportunities to bring some real heavy-hitters from Broadway. A huge highlight for this season will be HADESTOWN. Leslie puts it best when she says, "It's a jigsaw puzzle," and we're so grateful that she juggles all the pieces into place to bring us such dynamite lineups.

Then we dove into the individual shows, and Leslie had some pro tips on how to make the most of your experience at each one.

For FROZEN, we had to know how she felt about opening with a more kid-focused show. She made it clear that FROZEN should not be underestimated. "Disney always delivers," and "they are sophisticated in their storytelling." There's no doubt that there will be magic happening on that stage.

Harper Lee'S TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is of course a literary classic, but when translated into a play, what's it's "in" with modern audiences? Leslie shared that, sadly, many of the themes in the book and play still resonate today. Themes of intolerance, prejudice, and just plain fear of the unknown still plague us, and there are still lessons to be learned. Other highlights for Leslie are that "it's so beautifully staged" and gorgeous music that underscores the emotion. For her, it's incredible "to see it on stage and to not hear a pin drop."

Then comes MAMMA MIA! This jukebox musical may get mixed reactions from some, but Leslie insists "it just lifts you out of your seat." There's a need for some levity and light, and the rocking music of ABBA certainly fulfills that requirement. That's something Leslie really appreciates about its placement in the lineup, "to have it sandwiched between two sort of darker shows. It's an interesting juxtaposition."

Indianapolis audiences have been craving HADESTOWN, and now their wish has been granted. Leslie had an excellent tip for audience members who may be less familiar with this show: "Go read your Greek mythology. I think just taking 20 minutes to get your arms around the underworld and the story." Once you have that background, it will leave you open to just enjoy the show and its nuances.

The season closes out with TINA: THE Tina Turner MUSICAL, and we had to know how someone can even approach the dynamic power of this incredible musical icon. Leslie said the part is so demanding that they rotate two Tinas to keep up the pace. As with other musicals that dive into biographical material, you can expect to gain new knowledge about the rise of Tina and her comeback. "These are a very different kind of musical. These are the stories of these folks. You always learn something about either the creation of that tune or the nature of making that number happen. It adds layers to your appreciation of something you loved." All of the music that makes its way into our ears and hearts starts with artists who are not just music-makers but people with their own struggles and triumphs.

And that about sums up the experiences that await you for this next season of Broadway in Indianapolis. Be on the lookout for ticket information or consider becoming a subscriber!




