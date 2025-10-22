Indy Drag Theatre to Present FROZEN: A DRAG PARODY MUSICAL In November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Indy Drag Theatre (IDT) will present its heartwarming and hilarious new production Frozen: A Drag Parody Musical, opening Friday, November 14, at The District Theatre in Indianapolis. The show will run for two weekends, from November 14–16 and November 20–23, closing out IDT’s 2025 season with a dazzling celebration of sisterhood, self-love, and theatrical magic.

Following the sold-out success of its debut production Clue: A Drag Parody, IDT invites audiences ages 8 and up to experience this new spin on Disney’s beloved musical. Frozen: A Drag Parody Musical follows Princess Anna on a journey to save the kingdom of Arendelle from her sister Elsa’s eternal winter, meeting talking snow-people, reindeer, and trolls along the way—all reimagined through the lens of drag theatre.

Like all IDT productions, Frozen: A Drag Parody Musical merges the art of live theatre with the flamboyant creativity of drag performance. The show draws inspiration from both Frozen films and the Broadway musical, offering a heartfelt yet camp-filled homage to themes of chosen family, empowerment, and unconditional love.

“Frozen is more than a fairytale. It’s a story about breaking norms and finding your true power—something that really resonates with us at IDT and as queer people,” said April Rosé, the production’s co-director, choreographer, and IDT co-founder. Co-director Dottie B. Minerva added, “We’re staying true to the original storyline while adding our own creative touches and magic moments.”

Indy Drag Theatre is committed to providing a safe, joyful space for queer Hoosiers and allies to express themselves through performance. Previous IDT parodies have included The Little Mermaid, Chicago, and Shrek.

Tickets for Frozen: A Drag Parody Musical are available now.