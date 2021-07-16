Indianapolis Ballet Announces Full 2021-22 Season Lineup

Indianapolis Ballet has announced its full lineup for the 2021-22 season. Highlights include The Nutcracker, as well as the return of Nutcracker Sweets.

The season kicks off in August with IndyFringe.

Tickets will go on sale in early August at indyballet.org.

Check out the full lineup below!

IndyFringe

Aug. 20-Sept. 5

The "Beyond Ballet" show is exactly that - a concert that wraps in multiple genres rather than focusing just on classical. Artistic director Victoria Lyras, company members and guests will create the choreography.

'Coppélia'

Sept. 24-26

In this comedy, Franz falls for a toymaker's life-sized doll. After a series of misunderstandings, he finally returns to his senses and his love of a real girl, Swanilda.

New Works

Nov. 4-7

The contemporary dances on this program will be by a variety of to-be-announced choreographers.

'The Nutcracker' and 'Nutcracker Sweets'

Dec. 10-12 and Dec. 17-21

The Christmas classic, with Clara and the Sugar Plum Fairy, is returning to The Murat in early December. The following weekend, Indy Ballet will perform the shorter Nutcracker Sweets, set to Tchaikovsky's beloved works, at The Toby at Newfields.

Love Springs Eternal

Feb. 18-20, 2022

Several different types of repertoire will be on this show, with more details to be announced.

'Swan Lake'

April 22-24, 2022

A spell, true love, and the contrast of dark and light have made the ballet a story that always feels fresh. Indy Ballet performed the work on its first season, and its return marks an emotional time as live arts come back to life.