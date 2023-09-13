Global Fest Celebrates Culture And Community This Week

The sixth annual Global Fest is Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Sep. 13, 2023

Global Fest Celebrates Culture And Community This Week

The sixth annual Global Fest is Saturday, September 16, 2023. A celebration of cultures and community, this daylong event features live international music, food and drink trucks, curated artisans, and kids' activities from around the world. Presented by Donovan CPAs, Global Fest takes place from noon to 10:00 pm at 4550 Central Avenue. Admission is free and open to the public.

“Global Fest allows the community to explore, experience, and embrace the diversity of cultures and beliefs of our global neighbors,” said Troy Nolan-Watkins, principal of Center for Inquiry 70, the Indianapolis Public School magnet that benefits from the event.

Kicking off at noon, the GLOBAL STAGE will present Okinawa Yuyukai Japanese Drummers, Bollywood Beats, Cultural Diversity Drum Circle, Kingly T, Richens/Timm Academy of Irish Dance, SAYAW: Philippine Cultural Dance Company, Lions of Peace, Jomberfox, and more. The evening caps off American style with The Boogie Knights.

Attendees can taste the world with INTERNATIONAL FOOD & DRINK TRUCKS representing flavors from Italy, Venezuela, Korea, Armenia, Jamaica, Peru, Mexico and more, plus a wine and beer garden including fresh local beer from Sun King Brewery.

As one of the most family-friendly fests in Indy, GLOBAL KIDS features Armenian Art, Indian henna painting, face painting, a collaborative art project, a mobile bike library, karate demonstrations, and more.

Parents will also appreciate a toddler play area, designated toddler/preschool bounce house, secure stroller and bike parking, and an air-conditioned mothers' room.

Older students can enjoy the GLOBAL TEEN ZONE featuring lawn games and a performance by Indy's favorite teen classic rock cover band, Maximum Zero.

A curated selection of GLOBAL ARTISANS will also be on hand with globally-inspired art, including Aadhavan's Luxury Collections, Alicia's Au'Naturales, Barev Art Gallery, BeadFreakOnline, Earthroamer Imports, GARDed Love Customs Cr8ions, JoHenna Design, Kankou Elegance Onc., Sofia Vettori, LLC, and Taureg Handmade Jewelry. GLOBAL COMMUNITY organizations including the Indiana Department of Health, will be on site as well.



Recommended For You