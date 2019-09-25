FLORA, THE RED MENACE Opens At Purdue Fort Wayne This Friday

At the height of the Great Depression, Flora Meszaros, a spunky fashion illustartor is looking for work. Eventually employed at Garrett and Melnick's department store, she falls in love with the handsome but shy Harry Toukarian, a young artist and member of the Communist party.

She discovers her biggest rival for his affection is the party itself, so she joins the party to be closer to him. In this musical romance of charming simplicity, Flora soon finds herself torn between her career and her commitment to Harry and his farsighted idealism. The composing team of Kander and Ebb also wrote Cabaret and Chicago.

Patrons are encouraged to call in advance to reserve their tickets. Please arrive early. Latecomers will be seated at the discretion of management or at intermission.

Box Office

Purchase Tickets Online

www.pfw.edu/tickets

Purchase Tickets by Phone or in Person

260-481-6555

TTD: 260-481-4105

Sept. 1-May 31 Monday - Friday, 12:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Located in the Gates Athletic Center Room 126





