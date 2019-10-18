Disney's ALICE IN WONDERLAND JR. Comes to Beef & Boards

Lewis Carroll's famous heroine comes to life at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre with Disney's Alice in Wonderland Jr., presented by the Pyramid Players. This delightful adaptation of the classic Disney film is now on stage through Nov. 2.

Travel down the rabbit hole and join Alice, one of literature's most beloved heroines, in her madcap adventures. Featuring updated songs from Disney's thrilling animated motion picture, Disney's Alice in Wonderland Jr. is a fast-paced take on the classic tale.

The ever-curious Alice's journey begins innocently enough as she chases the White Rabbit. Her adventures become increasingly strange as she gets tied up with Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, raps with The Cheshire Cat, and beats the Queen of Hearts at her own game!

Anna Lasbury stars as Alice, with Logan Moore as The Cheshire Cat, Christine Zavakos as the Queen of Hearts and A.J. Morrison as the White Rabbit. Rounding out the cast are Josh Maldonado and David Buergler as Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, AnnaLee Traeger as Rose, Jennifer Martin as Petunia, Deb Wims as Violet, and Brett Mutter as the Mad Hatter.

Disney's Alice in Wonderland Jr. is the final production in the 2019 Live Theatre for Kids series at Beef & Boards. Pyramid Players productions are presented without intermission, and designed for all ages, but offered particularly for children in preschool through sixth grade.

Children also have the opportunity to meet the cast after each show.

Performances take place at 10 a.m. on Fridays, and at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays. All tickets are $17 and include a snack.

For reservations, contact the box office at 317.872.9664. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays. For more information or complete show schedule, visit www.beefandboards.com.





