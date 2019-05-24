DISASTER! THE MUSICAL Opens Next Friday At Buck Creek Players

"Hustle" back to the 1970s as the Indianapolis premiere of DISASTER! THE MUSICAL takes the Buck Creek Players stage beginning May 31st! Join the Buck Creek Players as we close our 45th season of quality theatre with DISASTER!, a 70s Disaster Movie Musical by Seth Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick.

Opening on Friday, May 31st, and continuing for three weekends through Sunday, June 16th, curtain times are at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, with 2:30 p.m. matinees on Sundays.

All performances will be held at the Buck Creek Playhouse, 11150 Southeastern Avenue. Admission is $20 for adults and $18 for students and senior citizens (ages 62 and over). Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13. Reservations are recommended, and may be reserved securely online with no added fees at www.buckcreekplayers.com, or by calling our automated reservation line at 317-862-2270. Group discounts are also available for parties of ten or more when purchased online in a single transaction.

It's 1979, and New York's hottest A-listers are lining up for the opening of a floating casino and discotheque. What begins as a night of boogie fever quickly changes to panic as the ship succumbs to earthquakes, tidal waves and so much more! As the night turns into day, everyone struggles to survive and, quite possibly, repair the love that they've lost...or at least escape the killer rats. DISASTER! THE MUSICAL features some of the most unforgettable songs of the 1970s. "Knock on Wood," "Hooked on a Feeling," "Sky High," "I Am Woman" and "Hot Stuff" are just a few of the scintillating hits in this hilarious musical comedy which played to Broadway audiences in 2012.

D. Scott Robinson returns to direct at BCP after most recently directing our productions of AFTER THE FAIR (January/February 2019) and DOGFIGHT (June 2018). Joining Robinson on the production team are Cheryl Kern and Lynne B. Robinson (Producers); Scott A. Fleshood (Assistant Producer); Jill Stewart (Musical Director); Stacia Hulen and D. Scott Robinson (Choreographers); Aaron B. Bailey (Set Designer/Co-Technical Director/Lighting Designer); Dan Denniston (Co-Technical Director); Cathy Cutshall, (Costume Designer); Matt Spurlock (Sound Designer); Ben Jones (Make-up, Hair & Wig Designer); Katie Leavell (Stage Manager); and Michelle Tasker (Assistant Stage Manager/Properties).

For more information or directions to the playhouse, please visit the theater's website at www.buckcreekplayers.com.





