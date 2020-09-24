Come Picnic With PYGMALION At Buck Creek Players

The event will take place Saturday, October 10th at 4:30 PM, and Sunday, October 11th at 2:30 PM.

Buck Creek Players is offering live entertainment this fall, in a safe, and socially distanced outdoor event. Join them for an outdoor staged reading of the comedy Pygmalion, the classic tale of Eliza Doolittle and Professor Henry Higgins, Saturday, October 10th at 4:30 PM, and Sunday, October 11th at 2:30 PM. Please note this is a staged reading, with limited costuming and props; actors and audience will be socially distanced.

Location & Seating:

The event will be held on the east side of the Buck Creek Playhouse grounds, with reserved lawn seating for parties of 1 to 6. Patrons are encouraged to spread a blanket or bring lawn chairs (please select blanket or lawn chair seating at time of purchase or reservation). Bring a picnic (no alcohol is permitted on the Playhouse grounds) and make yourself comfortable. To ensure all can enjoy the performance, no tents, umbrellas, or shade structures will be permitted during the show.

Ticket Info:

Tickets are $10 per person* and may be purchased online at buckcreekplayers.com or by calling 317-862-2270 to make a reservation. To ensure your group is seated together, include all members of your party in the same reservation or online purchase; for parties of more than six, multiple seating areas will be reserved in groups of up to six each. To aid in social distancing please purchase tickets online and simply check in at the Buck Creek Players tent (no need to print online tickets). To ensure adequate space, safety, and comfort for all patrons, a limited number of tickets are available per performance.

*Cancellation Info:

This is an outdoor event with no alternative performance dates. In the event the weather does not allow the event to proceed, purchased tickets will be refunded. For information on any cancellation or delays, please check Buck Creek Players Facebook page.

Safety, check-in, and available facilities:

To ensure everyone's safety we ask that everyone wear a mask when not seated in their seating area. Check-in and seating will begin 30 minutes prior to each performance. Check-in at the Buck Creek Players tent at the east end of the parking lot; volunteers will assist you with your tickets, and assist you in finding your seating area. A concessions tent will be available. Restrooms will be available in the Buck Creek Playhouse; please note that masks are required to enter the playhouse and patrons must observe social distancing and other COVID-19 safety precautions.

PYGMALION: A Romance in Five Acts

by George Bernard Shaw

Best known in popular culture as My Fair Lady and rooted in ancient Greek mythology, Pygmalion is a classic tale of nobility meeting poverty. Phonetics specialist Professor Henry Higgins, along with colleague Colonel Pickering, bets he can transform flower salesgirl Eliza Doolittle into a socialite and "proper" lady merely by eliminating the cockney accent that signals her "inferior" social status. In this comedic collision of "different worlds," these intelligent and determined characters wrestle with social norms and wind up forming a unique, heartwarming bond.

Suitable for General Audiences

PYGMALION: A ROMANCE IN FIVE ACTS

An Outdoor Staged Reading of Classic Comedy Pygmalion

October 10th at 4:30 pm

October 11th at 2:30 pm

