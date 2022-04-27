Cast Announced For Untitled Zack Zadek-Penned Musical Concert, Directed By Sammi Cannold

Discovering Broadway Inc. will host a writers retreat and the culminating concert of the in-development musical.

Indiana's Discovering Broadway Inc. has revealed cast and creative team for its previously announced writers retreat for an untitled in-development musical with a book, music, and lyrics by Zack Zadek. The retreat is set for May 12-23, with a culminating concert of the material planned for May 21 at The Cabaret in Indianapolis.

Sammi Cannold (Evita at New York City Center) is at the helm of the work and is also its co-conceiver. The work explores addiction and recovery.

The cast will feature Jeff McCarthy (Beauty and the Beast, Urinetown), Jane Bruce (Jagged Little Pill), Maya Lagerstam, Carolyn Keller (Fiddler on the Roof), Kelly Krauter (Waitress), and Ian Bossung.

Joining Cannold and Zadek on the creative team are music director Kris Kukl (Beetlejuice) and copyist Danielle Gimbal (Be More Chill).

"We are excited to host this terrific cast and creative team so they can help bring to life the very first draft of this exciting musical," shares Discovering Broadway CEO and Founder Joel Kirk in a statement. "I also look forward to welcoming back several guest artists. Kris Kukul was our first master class instructor and Jeff McCarthy was last seen in town on the Indiana Repertory Theatre stage in 1983 in The Henrys Project: Henry IV, Part I. We are honored to host him again!"

Visit DiscoveringBroadway.org.