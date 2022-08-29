Carmel International Arts Festival Adds New Award Sponsored by Indiana Artisan Gallery

A $500 scholarship sponsored by Indiana Artisan Gallery will be awarded to one talented young artist at this year's Carmel International Arts Festival.

Attendees can view the entries at the gallery's High School art exhibit during the festival on September 24th and 25th. Everyone will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite creative work by one aspiring artist.

Indiana Artisan Executive Director, Rosalyn Demaree, welcomes community participation for this new scholarship deemed the "People's Choice Award". Voting will take place at the Gallery located at 22 N. Rangeline Rd in Carmel (just north of Main St).

Carmel International Arts Festival

This major festival in Carmel brings more than 100 amazingly talented artists from around the country and nearly 30,000 people to a 2-day event in the Arts & Design District. The artists specialize in 9 different mediums including glass, 2D, 3D, paint, jewelry, photography, fiber, ceramics and wood.

The artists are set up along the two main arteries of the Arts & Design District in Carmel: Main Street and Range Line Road. The community is presented with the finest samplings to purchase and take home.

Each artist goes through a juried process to ensure their art is unique, not mass produced, and the highest of quality. The artwork is judged at the festival and awards are issued to the artists.

Additionally, the festival supports their mission through the awarding of several financial scholarships to local high school students. These scholarships are awarded based on artwork submitted to the student art show that is also presented during the festival.