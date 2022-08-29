Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Carmel International Arts Festival Adds New Award Sponsored by Indiana Artisan Gallery

The $500 scholarship will be awarded to one young artist by popular vote.

Indianapolis News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 29, 2022  
Carmel International Arts Festival Adds New Award Sponsored by Indiana Artisan Gallery

A $500 scholarship sponsored by Indiana Artisan Gallery will be awarded to one talented young artist at this year's Carmel International Arts Festival.

Attendees can view the entries at the gallery's High School art exhibit during the festival on September 24th and 25th. Everyone will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite creative work by one aspiring artist.

Indiana Artisan Executive Director, Rosalyn Demaree, welcomes community participation for this new scholarship deemed the "People's Choice Award". Voting will take place at the Gallery located at 22 N. Rangeline Rd in Carmel (just north of Main St).

Carmel International Arts Festival

This major festival in Carmel brings more than 100 amazingly talented artists from around the country and nearly 30,000 people to a 2-day event in the Arts & Design District. The artists specialize in 9 different mediums including glass, 2D, 3D, paint, jewelry, photography, fiber, ceramics and wood.

The artists are set up along the two main arteries of the Arts & Design District in Carmel: Main Street and Range Line Road. The community is presented with the finest samplings to purchase and take home.

Each artist goes through a juried process to ensure their art is unique, not mass produced, and the highest of quality. The artwork is judged at the festival and awards are issued to the artists.

Additionally, the festival supports their mission through the awarding of several financial scholarships to local high school students. These scholarships are awarded based on artwork submitted to the student art show that is also presented during the festival.




More Hot Stories For You


CLUE, AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, And More Announced for Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 50th Anniversary SeasonCLUE, AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, And More Announced for Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 50th Anniversary Season
August 31, 2022

2023 marks a golden milestone for Beef & Boards – 50 years of keeping audiences well-fed and exceptionally entertained, and keeping them coming back for more. It's a celebration that includes three new shows to the Beef & Boards stage, fan and family favorites, and a return of the most successful show ever presented at the theatre.
Southbank Theatre Company to Kick Off Sophomore Season With THE PROFESSION at Fonseca TheatreSouthbank Theatre Company to Kick Off Sophomore Season With THE PROFESSION at Fonseca Theatre
August 30, 2022

Religion, sex, and politics collide in Marcia Eppich-Harris’s newest play, which opens on September 15, a local premiere expedited by recent events that chip away at women’s rights. Southbank Theatre Company will kick off its sophomore season with “The Profession” at Fonseca Theatre on Indianapolis’ Near Westside.  
Carmel International Arts Festival Adds New Award Sponsored by Indiana Artisan GalleryCarmel International Arts Festival Adds New Award Sponsored by Indiana Artisan Gallery
August 29, 2022

A $500 scholarship sponsored by Indiana Artisan Gallery will be awarded to one talented young artist at this year’s Carmel International Arts Festival.
Indiana Arts Commission Grant Supports Songbook Foundation InitiativesIndiana Arts Commission Grant Supports Songbook Foundation Initiatives
August 25, 2022

For the fourth consecutive year, the Indiana Arts Commission has approved a grant to support the Great American Songbook Foundation's music preservation and education initiatives.
THE PRINCESS STRIKES BACK Will Make Indiana Debut at IndyFringeTHE PRINCESS STRIKES BACK Will Make Indiana Debut at IndyFringe
August 18, 2022

Writer/Performer Victoria Montalbano presents her solo show, The Princess Strikes Back: One Woman's Search for the Space Cowboy of her Dreams at the IndyFringe Theatre Festival.