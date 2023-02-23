Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CSz Indianapolis Celebrates 30 Years

The event is on Friday, February 24 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, February 25 at 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 23, 2023  

The longest running show in Indianapolis is celebrating a milestone anniversary. CSz Indianapolis is celebrating 30 years of delivering laughs to audiences of all ages in its new home, The Wit Theater, on the Near Southside, on February 24 and 25.

"This anniversary is exciting for many reasons," said co-owner Todd Kenworthy. "Most importantly, we're grateful to have survived the pandemic and found a new home. We have our loyal fans to thank for their support."

CSz Indianapolis was a mainstay of the downtown Indianapolis arts district for 21 years. Sadly, the pandemic forced it to shutter in the summer of 2020. Lockdown brought a full year of virtual performances. When in-person shows reemerged, CSz Indianapolis was honored to share a stage with Red Curb Comedy in Avon.

Now, CSz Indianapolis proudly announces a new location, all its own, The Wit Theater, a spacious performance venue and training center, just west of the University of Indianapolis campus. "We really couldn't ask for more in a new home, including ample parking, better sightlines, expanded dining options, and more," said co-owner Rick Randjelovic. "We believe we have the foundation to build one of the best comedy theaters in the country."


WHAT: CSz Indianapolis Celebrates 30 Years

WHEN: Friday, February 24 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, February 25 at 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Wit Theater, 3808 Shelby St., Indianapolis

TICKETS: $18, Buy at the door or online at Cszindianapolis.com




