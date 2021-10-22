Buck Creek Players to Present ROSIE THE RIVETER

Buck Creek Players is continuing their 48th season with this live event on their mainstage. Join them for the live in-person performances at the playhouse starting Friday, November 5th and running through Sunday, November 14th. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $16 for seniors and students. Tickets may be purchased at www.buckcreekplayers.com.

It's January 1942, in the throes of World War II. Eddie's Auto Parts Factory in Cook County, Illinois, is struggling now that there is a freeze on manufacturing car parts. Eddie's secretary Rosie wonders if the factory can get a government contract and convert to making airplane parts instead-if only they can find the manpower. At a time when the radio and the U.S. mail were the main sources of information and ration books were a fact of life, Rosie is willing to shed tradition, roll up her sleeves, and do her part.

Melissa DeVito returns to Buck Creek Players to direct the story of an icon.

Written by Trey Clarkson, ROSIE THE RIVETER is presented by special arrangement with Eldridge Plays and Musicals (www.histage.com)

For more information on this production visit the theater's website at www.buckcreekplayers.com.