Buck Creek Players Presents TRAP!

Join the Buck Creek Players as we continue our 46th season of quality theater with the sci-fi documentary thriller, TRAP by Stephen Gregg, running for two weekends, September 27-October 6, 2019. Curtain times are at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with 2:30 p.m. matinees on Sunday.

All performances will be held at the Buck Creek Playhouse, 11150 Southeastern Avenue. General admission tickets are $16 for students and seniors (62+) and $18 for adults. Reservations are recommended, and may be reserved securely online with no added fees at www.buckcreekplayers.com, or by calling our automated reservation line at 317-862-2270. Group discounts are also available for parties of ten or more when purchased online in a single transaction.

An incomprehensible event: every person in the audience of a high school play falls unconscious--every person but one. Using interviews with witnesses, loved ones, first responders, and the investigators pursuing the case, a theatre ensemble brings the story of the strange event to life, documentary-style. But as the strands weave together into an increasingly dangerous web, it becomes clear that this phenomenon might not be entirely in the past. Unnerving, exhilarating, and wildly inventive, you've never walked into anything quite like TRAP.

Cathy Cutshall returns to the playhouse to direct after most recently directing our production of MAKING GOD LAUGH last season. Joining Cutshall on the production team are Cheryl Kern (Producer); Dan Denniston (Set Designer/Technical Director); Kassy Cayer (Costume Designer), Aaron B. Bailey (Lighting Designer); Kelly Cutshall (Stage Manager/Properties); and Ben Jones (Assistant Director). For more information or directions to the playhouse, please visit the theater's website at www.buckcreekplayers.com.





