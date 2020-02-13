Broadway In Indianapolis Announces 2020-2021 Season - MEAN GIRLS, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, PRETTY WOMAN, and More!

Broadway in Indianapolis has announced the 2020-2021 Season headlined by the six-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and the ferociously funny new musical MEAN GIRLS. Fall in love all over again with the dazzling PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on the beloved romantic comedy film. The series also boasts the Indianapolis premieres Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, with the spectacular return of Andrew Lloyd Webber's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - 50th Anniversary Tour.

Season tickets for the 2020-2021 Broadway in Indianapolis Season will go on sale Thursday, February 13 with TWO convenient ways to purchase:

Order online 7 days a week/24 hours a day at www.BroadwayinIndianapolis.com

Call the Broadway Across America toll-free Indianapolis Season Ticket Hotline at 800-793-7469. The Hotline hours are Monday - Friday, 9:00am-5:00pm.

Prices for the five-show season ticket package range between $216-$614 depending on seat location.

EXCLUSIVE SEASON TICKET HOLDER REWARDS:

Flexible ticket exchanges

No upgrade charges for exchanged seats in same price level regardless of performance

Priority purchase opportunities for additional tickets to all Broadway in Indianapolis shows

· Lost ticket insurance and replacement service

· Purchasing privileges in any of our other Broadway Across America cities

Same premium seat location for all season shows

· Priority renewal for future seasons

SEASON PATRON CLUB

In addition to all of the regular season ticket holder benefits, special Patron Club season tickets (available with an annual membership fee) guarantee seating in the front orchestra, royalty balcony and front balcony (Old National Centre); and front main floor and first three rows of the first terrace (Clowes Memorial Hall), and include extended benefits such as complimentary parking* and name recognition in the souvenir PLAYBILL program.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Broadway in Indianapolis shows typically run for one week at Old National Centre and Clowes Memorial Hall. Performance options are Tuesday through Thursday evenings at 7:30pm, Friday evenings at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 2:00 & 8:00pm and Sundays at 1:00 & 6:30pm. (All times are subject to change). An American Sign Language interpreted performance for the deaf is regularly scheduled for the Sunday evening, 6:30pm show. Audio described performances for the visually impaired are also available upon request. Anyone requiring either of these services or accommodations for the physically challenged should request so when purchasing season tickets.

GROUP SALES AND SINGLE TICKETS

Group reservations (10+) are currently being accepted for all shows. Show information and reservations may be made by visiting https://indianapolis.broadway.com/groups/ or by calling our Group Sales Manager, Chris Schneider, at 317-632-5183.

Tickets for individual shows are not available at this time and typically go on sale to the general public 4-6 weeks prior to the opening of the show.

*Parking is limited and cannot be guaranteed

MEAN GIRLS

December 1-6, 2020

Old National Centre

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey ("30 Rock), composer Jeff Richmond ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

New York Magazine cheers, "MEAN GIRLS delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery." USA Today says, "We'll let you in on a little secret, because we're such good friends: GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!"

Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

January 26-31, 2021

Clowes Memorial Hall

Roald Dahl's amazing tale is now Indianapolis' golden ticket! It's the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray.

Willy Wonka is opening his marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory...to a lucky few. That includes Charlie Bucket, whose bland life is about to burst with color and confection beyond his wildest dreams. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing joyride through a world of pure imagination. Now's your chance to experience the wonders of Wonka like never before - get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

March 9-14, 2021

Clowes Memorial Hall

An album that inspired a REVOLUTION.

A REVELATION that changed the world.

A REINVENTION for this millennium.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is an iconic musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. In celebration of its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production comes to North America. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and award winning choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

Featuring award-winning music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

April 6-11, 2021

Old National Centre

After an incredible run on Broadway, Audience Choice Award-winner PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is coming to Indianapolis! One of Hollywood's most beloved stories of all time, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood, and Broadway. Featuring direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. "If you love the movie, you'll love the musical!" (BuzzFeed News).

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman," which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time. Pretty Woman the film was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990. Now, 30 years later, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL still "Dazzles!" (Deadline) and is "Big romance and big fun!" (Broadway.com). "Irresistible! A romantic fantasy. A contemporary fairy tale," says The Hollywood Reporter. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL delivers on all the iconic moments you remember. Get ready to experience this dazzling theatrical take on a love story for the ages.

Are you ready to fall in love all over again?

Atlantic Records' PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (Original Broadway Cast Recording) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is now available on all DSPs.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

June 1-6, 2021

Old National Centre

WINNER OF SIX 2017 TONY AWARDS INCLUDING BEST MUSICAL

AND THE 2018 GRAMMY AWARD FOR BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN has struck a remarkable chord with audiences and critics everywhere, including The Washington Post who says DEAR EVAN HANSEN is "one of the most remarkable shows in musical theatre history." The New York Times calls it "a gut-punching, breathtaking knockout of a musical." And NBC Nightly News declares the musical "an anthem resonating on Broadway and beyond."

DEAR EVAN HANSEN features a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, produced by Atlantic Records, made an extraordinary debut at #8 on the Billboard 200- the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961 -- and went on to win the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. A special edition coffee table book authored by Levenson, Pasek and Paul, Dear Evan Hansen: through the window (Grand Central Publishing / Melcher) is now available, offering an in-depth, all-access look at the musical, including never-before-seen production photos and cast portraits, behind-the-scenes stories, and a fully annotated script by the authors.





