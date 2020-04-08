Beef & Boards Announces Schedule Updates

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre has released the following statement regarding their upcoming schedule:

We wanted to reach out to you to let you know we are thinking about you and hoping that you are staying safe and healthy during this unprecedented time.



While our doors remain temporarily closed, we are working remotely to determine the best course for reopening and how and when we will resume our 2020 Season.



In accordance with the directive of Governor Holcomb, and to protect you and our staff, the box office will remain closed through May 1. At this time, we anticipate reopening the box office on May 2 with limited hours. Should you need to reach us before that time, please email boxoffice@beefandboards.com.



As a reminder, all performances of An American in Paris have been cancelled. Our staff is working to take care of all of our guests who have been affected by this.



If you are a 2020 VIP Member, you will be receiving additional communication from us in the coming weeks.



Tickets to our future shows remain available online.



We appreciate your continued patience and understanding, and encourage you to keep in touch via our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.





Starting this Friday, we will be featuring four weeks of Facebook Live events with folks behind the scenes who are crucial in making the magic happen that you see (and hear) on our stage!

The series begins with our Artistic Director Eddie Curry this Friday at 10 a.m.



Eddie will talk about what it means to be the artistic director at Beef & Boards, how he came to be in the position, and talk about his 30+ years as a valued member of the Beef & Boards Family. He will also answer your questions!



Details can be found here.



Grab your coffee and be sure to tune in!



Future events will feature our Costume Designer Jill Kelly Howe, Choreographer Ron Morgan, and Musical Director Terry Woods.





We want you to know that we miss you and are eager to reopen and get back to doing what we love - entertaining you!



In the meantime, we ask that you continue to do all you can to protect yourself and your family, and we will do the same.







