BWW Review: SWEENEY TODD at the Palladium

Sweeney Todd is a deliciously dark musical that tackles a revenge story worthy of The Count of Monte Cristo. The content is not for the faint of heart, but the Stephen Sondheim musical is a classic for a reason.

The famous score is brought to life in reverberating tones by the Carmel Symphony Orchestra in the first-ever collaboration between the group and The Actors Theatre of Indiana. The 32-piece orchestra is on stage, just behind the simple set. An 80-person choir provides the backdrop, rising above the action and adding a Greek chorus element to the tragedy. The unique set up adds gravitas to the big numbers, as does Erin Meyer's lighting design, filling the ample space with an eerie red glow. The whole production has an operatic feel that suits the material beautifully.

Don Farrell plays the title character and the role allows him to showcase his incredible baritone voice. He is full of grief and a bloodthirsty rage. Judy Fitzgerald is Mrs. Lovett, his partner in crime. The pair work perfectly together, her chatty wit balancing his cold determination. They lean into the puns and dark comedy in numbers like, 'A Little Priest'.

The full supporting cast rounds out the strong production. The combination of the orchestra, choir, professional actors, and incredible location make this an impressive collaboration, one that I hope will happen again with future musicals.

In the end, no one is safe from the demon barber of Fleet Street. With just one performance left, don't miss your chance to get your ticket. If you miss this one, make sure the ATI's next show: Damn Yankees (April 24 - May 17) is on your radar.

Don't Miss the Show!

'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street', the collaboration between The Actors Theatre of Indiana and the Carmel Symphony Orchestra, will run for just one more night! The final show of the two-night special event takes place tonight at 8 pm at The Palladium in Carmel. Tickets are between $28 to $88 and can be purchased at thecenterpresents.org or by calling the box office at (317) 843-3800.

Photos Courtesy of Actors Theatre of Indiana





