BWW Review: FAHRENHEIT 451 at Indiana Repertory Theatre

The Indianapolis Repertory Theatre is heating up these cold snowy days with a sci-fi classic. Fahrenheit 451 is on stage until Feb. 20 on the OneAmerica MainStage. One would hope that this play would become irrelevant in our world, but unfortunately, it's more important than ever.

Earlier this month a school board in Tennessee banned the Pulitzer-prize-winning graphic novel Maus. The book explores the Holocaust through the eyes of the author's father. The essence of Fahrenheit 451 was born out of Bradbury's fear that our society would become dependent on technology and lose its ability to learn and think. Now here we are, trapped in a cycle of relying on our screens for all interactions and choosing to remove books that teach the harsher details of our history from schools. It's a disturbing realization and one that hits close to home when brought to life on the stage.

The original story is adapted by Tobias Anderson. As much as I adore Bradbury's writing it was distracting to hear his descriptive words from the mouths of the actors. I wish the script had relied more on showing and less on telling. It took me out of the moment to see each scene described by the performers who were acting out the motions. That being said, the quick pace of the production worked well for this play.

Tim Decker, the fire captain, was all charisma and passion. He provided an electric shock to every scene he was in. Decker captured the manic and deeply troubled character and his complicated motives beautifully. Henry Woronicz also stood out as the cowardly Faber and Aristotle.

Fahrenheit 451 reminds us that when we choose momentary entertainment over personal connections and learning about the world around us, we are left with nothing but smoke and ashes.

The Indiana Repertory Theatre is located at 140 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, one-half block west of the Circle Center Mall between northbound Illinois St. and southbound Capitol Ave. " Fahrenheit 451" runs until Feb. 20 on IRT's Main Stage. Times for performances can be found at www.irtlive.com or by calling the IRT box office at (317) 635-5252. To purchase tickets call (317) 635-5252 or order online at www.irtlive.com

Up next at the IRT is a world premiere play. The Reclamation of Madison Hemings is part of the IRT's INclusion Series. It opens March 23 on the OneAmerica Mainstage. It's 1866, and the Civil War has ended. Madison Hemings, son of Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings, and Israel Jefferson, formerly enslaved footman, return to Monticello in search of Israel's brother. Together, they must face their conflicting feelings about the man who wrote "All men are created equal." Audiences might recognize the playwright, Charles Smith, from his other IRT world premiere "The Gospel According to James" in 2011.

Photos Courtesy of the Indiana Repertory Theatre