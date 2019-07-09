BIG RIVER Flows Into The Round Barn Theatre

Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn is a musical that retells the wonderful, family adventures of Huck Finn and the slave Jim, as they ride the Mississippi! Their shared journey of discovery proves humorous, suspenseful and heartwarming. This is a coming-of-age story about equality, acceptance, standing up for what is right, faith, heart, and freedom. The music, written by Roger Miller, has an infectious country flair that lends itself beautifully to this classic story. And with the atmosphere in the Round Barn it will be a perfect match. Winner of 7 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, with Mark Twain's crazy cast of characters and Roger Miller's music, Big River is now in the pantheon of great American Broadway Musicals. It has lots of laughs, and great songs featuring bluegrass, country, and gospel music. This timeless adventure is perfect for audiences of all ages, and fun for the whole family.

Returning to the Amish Acres stage after a 21-year absence, this all-new production of Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn will be directed and choreographed by Chicagoan, Christopher Pazdernik. Christopher originally met Round Barn's Artistic Director Jerry O'Boyle in 2012 working on the Chicago Premiere of A Catered Affair. Christopher's credits include work with Chicago Theatre Workshop, Underscore Theatre Company, Eclectic Theatre Company, Ohio Northern University, two years of directing the Non-Equity Jeff Awards show as well as producing the Chicago Premieres of Things to Ruin and Lysistrata Jones. He served as Artistic Director for Refuge Theatre Project, where he directed High Fidelity which won the Jeff Awards for Best Director & Best Musical. The cast will feature actors from all across America and from right here in Michiana. Heading up the company of 20 is Round Barn favorite Jacob Clanton as Huck. Jim will be played by New Orleans-based, Tyler Price, who was featured in RBT's Freaky Friday. Jerry O'Boyle, Travis Bird, Adam Silorey and Ally Merrill are just a few of the Round Barn Theatre regulars featured in the show. Local talent includes Zana Mlotshwa of Goshen, as Alice's Daughter and Dave Kempher of South Bend, as Judge Thatcher. Musical Direction will be provided by Amber Burgess; Stage Manager is Angelina Nortz; Sound Designer is Michael Hengels; and sets will be designed by Round Barn Executive Producer, Richard Pletcher.

A complete show schedule, ticket availability and reservations can be found by calling the Box Office at (800) 800-4942 extension 2 or online at AmishAcres.com. Theatre tickets can be combined with Amish Acres famous family style Threshers Dinner or Sunday Buffet. Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn will be translated by American Sign Language interpreters for the deaf on Saturday, August 24that 8 p.m.

The remaining 2019 Round Barn Theatre schedule includes Anne of Green Gables, The Sunshine Boys and Disney'sBeauty and the Beast. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 800-800-4942 or online at AmishAcres.com

Amish Acres Historic Farm & Heritage is currently open daily, offering tours of the historic house and farm, farm wagon rides, documentary films, demonstrations and the famous Family Style Threshers Dinner and luncheon options. The Sunday Threshers Buffet is the perfect after church, before the show dining experience.





Related Articles Shows View More Indianapolis Stories

More Hot Stories For You