A VERY PHOENIX XMAS to Return to The Phoenix Theatre This Holiday Season

Catch the return of a hilarious holiday sketch show and musical.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

It's that time of year again, and the holiday season just got a whole lot funnier! The Phoenix Theatre is thrilled to announce the triumphant return of A Very Phoenix Xmas: The Return of A Very Phoenix Xmas - the uproarious holiday sketch show & Musical that's sure to leave you in stitches. Mark your calendars because from Saturday, November 25, 2023, to Saturday, December 23, 2023, The Phoenix Theatre will be your destination for holiday merriment!

Prepare to embark on a whimsical & occasionally outrageous journey through the most cherished holiday traditions of Indianapolis, as the show's creator, Claire Wilcher, and her talented friends bring you an irreverent sketch comedy extravaganza. From Dickens' A Christmas Carol To the Carmel Christkindlmarkt and beyond, no holiday stone is left unturned in this uproarious take on Indy's favorite seasonal customs.

Featuring side-splitting sketches and uproarious humor, this year's A Very Phoenix Xmas will also showcase original songs by the show's creators, Claire Wilcher and Ben Asaykwee. Their musical talents will add an extra layer of festive fun to an already unforgettable experience.

But that's not all! The holiday spirit extends beyond the stage with an immersive set designed by Zac Hunter. Imagine a smaller version of the iconic Indianapolis Monument Circle tree of lights, right here at The Phoenix Theatre. This fun set will immerse you in the holiday magic from the moment you step into the theater.

The cast, featuring the comedic genius of Claire Wilcher alongside the incredibly talented Ben Asaykwee, Carlos Medina Maldonado, and Shawnté P. Gaston, will have you laughing all the way from the opening night to the final curtain. This holiday season, you won't want to miss their exceptional performances!

We are proud to announce C.H. Douglas & Gray Wealth Management as the Production Sponsor for this year's A Very Phoenix Xmas extravaganza, without whom this festive frolic wouldn't be possible. We are deeply grateful for their support.
And what's a night of laughter without some holiday cheer? Be sure to visit our bar and indulge in a delightful holiday themed adult beverage, guaranteed to add a festive twist to your evening!

If you're looking to share the joy of A Very Phoenix Xmas with your friends and family, we've got you covered. Take advantage of our special group ticket offer: Buy 10 tickets and save 33%! It's the perfect way to treat your loved ones to an unforgettable night of comedy.

So, make your holiday season extra bright this year by joining us at The Phoenix Theatre, located at 705 N. Illinois Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204, from November 25 to December 23, 2023, for A Very Phoenix Xmas: The Return of a Very Phoenix Xmas. Get ready for a rollercoaster ride of laughter and merriment that will leave you with cherished memories for years to come.

For ticket information and reservations, visit Click Here or call (317) 635-PLAY.


