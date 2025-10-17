ONCE UPON A TIME IN DUBAI To Make World Premiere In December At The Agenda

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A new original musical, Once Upon a Time in Dubai, will make its world premiere on December 20, 2025, at The Agenda in Dubai Media City. The production, which runs approximately two hours with a 20-minute intermission, marks one of the UAE’s largest-scale musical theatre ventures to date.

Set against the city’s skyline and cultural diversity, Once Upon a Time in Dubai explores themes of love, ambition, betrayal, and truth. The story follows Sophia, a dancer pursuing a new life in Dubai, and Will, her longtime partner, who arrives to find their relationship changed under mysterious circumstances. As the city prepares for Diwali, their paths intertwine with Kym, a theatre director staging an ambitious new show, and Elias, Sophia’s manipulative employer.

The musical features an original score blending Middle Eastern melodies and contemporary rhythms. An exclusive track from the production is now available on major streaming platforms.

Performances will take place at The Agenda (Abdullah Omran Taryam St, corner Al Jaddi St, Dubai Media City). Tickets are available through the Fever app, via feverup.com, or at onceuponatimeindubai.com.

Once Upon a Time in Dubai has a running time of 120 minutes with a 20-minute intermission and is open to ages 4 and up. The venue is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call +971 4 580 9159.