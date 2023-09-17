Jayant Digambar Somalkar's Marathi Feature 'STHAL' (A MATCH) Wins The NETPAC Award at TIFF

Writer-director Jayant Digambar Somalkar’s debut Marathi feature film ‘Sthal (A Match) wins the NETPAC award at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival where it recently had its World Premiere.

Sthal won the NETPAC award at TIFF 9 years after Margarita with a straw which won the award in 2014.

It is an annual film award, presented by the Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema to honour the best film from the Asia-Pacific region screened at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The film which was screened to a packed house of audience at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival 2023 got rave reviews.

It was the only Indian film to be selected in the Discovery Programme, which showcases the first and second features of emerging filmmakers from around the world.

Sthal (A Match) explores the tradition of arranged marriages in rural India, where the relentless pursuit of a girl’s marriage overshadows the very sustenance of life. It is narrated from the perspective of a young girl, Savita, highlighting patriarchy, colorism and social evil deeply rooted in society.

The film shot in Jayant’s native village, Dongargaon in the Chandrapur District of Maharashtra, features an ensemble cast of first-time actors from the village starring Nandini Chikte as the protagonist Savita along with Taranath Khiratkar, Sangita Sonekar, Suyog Dhawas, Sandip Somalkar, Sandip Parkhi, Swati Ulmale, Gauri Badki & Mansi Pawar.

Jayant Digambar Somalkar wrote & directed an award-winning short Iyatta: Class (2016) and also co-wrote and co-directed the Amazon Prime Original Series Guilty Minds (2022).

The 2023 NETPAC jury released the following statement, “The jury commends the courage of this year’s winner, a first time feature director, for taking a risk and delivering a story that is enlightening and entertaining. The director worked with a cast of non-actors that not only resulted in a stellar performance, but achieved a level of authenticity needed to drive home the social message. An immersive portrayal of life in an Indian village, highlighting its oppressive patriarchal customs, the NETPAC award this year goes to: A Match by Jayant Digambar Somalkar.”

Elated about winning an award Director Jayant Digambar Somalkar says, “The official selection of ‘Sthal’ (A Match) at The prestigious 48th Toronto International Film Festival was a great honour for us! And now this Award is an added feather. I, along with my entire team, am thrilled and honoured to receive the 2023 NETPAC Award for Sthal at TIFF. This is for our love, belief and passion for good cinema! I dedicate this award to all the brave women who challenge their adverse circumstances.”

The producer Shefali Bhushan, who wrote and directed Jugni and Guilty Minds says, “Sthal (A match) getting the NETPAC award just reaffirms my belief that all you need to make a good film is the vision and the hardwork. An independent film like Sthal, which is also a debut for the director, Jayant Somalkar, the entire cast and many of the crew too, has been an actually inspiring journey for all of us.”

The producer Karan Grover says, “Belief in the art form comes alive with accolades being showered by the fraternity and viewers. As an independent producer, its never easy but the impact of being awarded is far greater a motivation and brings faith to self belief. Humbled with love people have shown to 'Sthal - A Match'”

The film is produced by Dhun, a production company co-founded by Karan Grover, Shefali Bhushan, Jayant Digambar Somalkar & Riga Malhotra

Synopsis:

In a village in the Vidarbha region of India, a determined young girl, Savita, yearns for education and a brighter future. However, as her farmer parents anxiously struggle to find a suitable match for her, societal expectations place immense pressure on her to prioritize marriage over personal aspirations.

Being dark-complexioned and short in height, Savita is seen as an added ‘burden’ on her parents and ‘marrying her off’, as difficult as finding fair price for their crop. Facing countless rejections from potential suitors, she must navigate a world where the pursuit of marriage overshadows the very sustenance of life.

Shot on real locations with real people from the village, all non-actors, ‘A Match’ is the director's debut feature film that explores the tradition of arranged marriages in rural India while highlighting patriarchy, colorism and social evil deeply rooted in society.

Director’s Biography:

Born in a village in the Vidarbha region of India, Jayant Somalkar is an engineering graduate, but his creative bent of mind made him veer towards filmmaking. His debut short film, 'Iyatta- Class,' showed at many film festivals and won many awards. He has co-written and co-directed the critically acclaimed Amazon Prime Video Original Series 'Guilty Minds’. ‘A Match’ marks the director's debut feature, showcasing his talent for storytelling and commitment to presenting social issues in an authentic and compassionate manner.

Director’s statement:

"Coming from a humble rural background, I have been fascinated by grassroot level stories that are socially relevant and affect the lives of common people. Sthal (A Match) is one such. Through this film, my goal as a director is to bring out the realities faced by young women like Savita, who are almost sacrificed in the urgency for getting them “married off”. The film delves into themes of patriarchy, colorism, and societal pressures.

Being the youngest of 4 siblings, I saw my sisters going through this as I grew up. The idea for this particular film crystallized when I accompanied my cousin for one such ‘Match’ meeting.

To capture the authenticity and rawness, I chose to shoot on real locations with real people from the village as cast, all non-actors. By doing so, I sought to create an immersive experience and allow viewers to connect with the characters at a more emotional level.

I was lucky to fulfill the dream of shooting in my own village, in fact in the very house where I was actually born. I could also include my extended family, some as cast and others in production roles. The pride they felt, seeing one of their own, bring a crew to the village and shoot a film, is for me, indescribable.

The visual aesthetic of the film reflects the stark reality of rural India, capturing the beauty of the landscape as also the harshness of everyday life. The use of the traditional folk music makes the viewer connect to the events in a more experiential way while the western, brings the characters’ dreams alive surrealistically.

Through this film, I hope to spark conversations around the tradition of arranged marriage, gender inequality, and the pressing need for change."



About Dhun Production Company:

‘Dhun’ also means passion and that is exactly what brought the four partners behind Dhun together. Karan Grover with his expertise in content marketing and music, Shefali Bhushan and Jayant Somalkar with their strengths as storytellers and Riga Malhotra with her love for the movies are an eclectic mix with complementary skills who are in this business because they love the art behind it. They have been putting their minds, hearts and resources together to create meaningful and thought provoking stories that make a difference to people’s lives. Together they have produced the feature film ‘Jugni’ and the shorts ‘Iyatta’ and ‘Tambur’ that have traveled to several film festivals and won awards apart from being loved by viewers and critics alike. ‘Sthal’ is their first Marathi feature film.