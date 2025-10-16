IndiGalleria’s RHYTHMIC SAGAS is Now on View

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



IndiGalleria’s exhibition ‘Rhythmic Sagas’, featuring the first-ever solo show in Delhi by internationally acclaimed Sri Lankan artist Raja Segar, was inaugurated on October 9th, 2025 and will be up for public viewing until October 18th, 2025 at LTC, Bikaner House, New Delhi. The exhibition drew art connoisseurs, diplomats, students, and collectors from across India, earning widespread appreciation for its vibrancy, depth, and celebration of the human spirit.

The show was inaugurated with an exclusive private viewing attended by distinguished guests, including H.E. Ms. Mahishini Colonne, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka, and eminent artist Arpana Caur, who jointly graced the inaugural ceremony.

Curated by Aakshat Sinha, ‘Rhythmic Sagas’ showcased Segar’s signature figurative cubism, where bold geometry and spiritual undertones merge to depict musicians, dancers, tea pluckers, mythic figures, and scenes from everyday life. Visitors were particularly drawn to Segar’s ability to translate rhythm into form—each canvas echoing music, motion, and emotion.

Over the course of the exhibition, the gallery witnessed a steady stream of visitors, including artists, critics, and cultural enthusiasts who praised the show’s seamless blend of colour, composition, and philosophy. Many described it as a refreshing bridge between Sri Lankan sensibility and Indian aesthetic resonance.

Reflecting on the Delhi response, Raja Segar shared, “Every visitor brought new meaning to my art. To see my work embraced by audiences here—people pausing, smiling, feeling something beyond words—has been profoundly moving. Delhi has given my colours a second rhythm.”

Curator Aakshat Sinha noted, “The response surpassed all expectations. Segar’s works seemed to communicate directly with viewers—through joy, stillness, and spiritual warmth. His art doesn’t just hang on the wall; it converses with you.”

IndiGalleria’s Founder, Shashank Maurya, added, “We are delighted by the overwhelming reception to Segar’s Delhi debut. This exhibition reinforces IndiGalleria’s mission to foster cultural dialogue and bring international art closer to Indian audiences through meaningful, physical engagements.”

Following its success, ‘Rhythmic Sagas’ stands as a significant milestone in IndiGalleria’s journey to bridge artistic geographies and continue its commitment to showcasing global creativity in India.