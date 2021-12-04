Experience the Magic of Northeast India at3 Day Culinary & Cultural Extravaganza at The Ashok, New Delhi

Showcasing the magic of northeast India, a three day culinary and cultural festival kick started at The Ashok yesterday. The festival celebrates the unique gastronomical delights and heritage of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura in the national capital. The festival was inaugurated by Smt. Rupinder Brar, Addl. D.G, Ministry Of Tourism, GOI, Resident Commissioner of Nagaland, Shri. Jyoti Kalash along with other senior officials from the northeast states and ITDC.

Anupama Kaul, General Manager, The Ashok said, "We are delighted to bring this cultural festival to the people of Delhi. The idea is to showcase the essence and tradition of the North East through its food and local experiences. I would like to thank the state officials for partnering with us in bringing the festival to The Ashok, Delhi." The "Seven Sisters" states and Sikkim - all have distinct culinary practices and are home to a range of delectable delicacies, their diverse recipes and unique cooking method. Some of the famous dishes from the region include Haah Pura (Assam), Khorika (Assam), Shapale (Sikkim), Nga Atoiba Thongba (Manipur), Chicken gizzard and liver (Nagaland), Chicken Wadeng (Tripura), Machor Tenga (Assam), Amitar Khar (Assam), Uti (Manipur), Gudok (Tripura), Chura Pa (Arunachal Pradesh), Rosep (Nagaland), Kholar (Nagaland), Papuk (Arunachal Pradesh), Mati Dal (Assam), Dal with Axone (Nagaland), Sticky Rice (Tripura), Puta (Arunachal Pradesh), Veg Galho (Nagaland), Koat Pitha (Mizoram), Pukhlein (Meghalaya) and much more.

Chef Arvind Rai, Executive chef, The Ashok said, "A huge part of promoting the culture of North Eastern states involves presenting foods that are unique to it. For someone who loves experimenting with food, Northeast India has a lot to offer, so much more than momos and noodles. We are looking forward to this festival and exploring the cuisines further."

The other attraction at the festival includes local dance performance by regional troupes, handicrafts and organic spices by the local artisans. The three day festival is currently ongoing at one of The Ashok's renowned restaurants, The Oudh from 6 pm onwards till 5th December, 2021.