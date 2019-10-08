BWW Review: SHRI RAM - A UNIQUE DANCE DRAMA To Kickstart The Festive Season

If you have not yet witnessed one of the Contemporary Stage versions of Ramayana or the epic of Lord Rama, then do yourself a favor and book your tickets for a unique dance drama Sri Ram, running almost through this month at the Shriram Bhartiya Kala Kendra in the capital now.

Even though the dance drama is now in its 63rd edition, it is the newer technologies and the story telling nuances that makes its even more appealing.

SHRI RAM is one of the oldest and the most celebrated versions of Ramlila but what sets it apart from the other representations of the epic that you may have seen in the past remains that it is a spectacular audio-visual presentation.

The show presents through dance, drama and music the life and deeds of Lord Rama as the seventh Avatara or incarnation of the supreme god. Within 2 hours and 40 minutes it showcases a very aesthetic, entertaining and emotionally charged spectacle of entire Ramayana. The production having 28 scenes, encapsulates every important episodes of the divine story from Rama's birth to his marriage with Sita, his 14-year exile at the instance of the wily Kaikeyi, Bharat's emotional plea for Rama to return, abduction of Sita by Ravan, Shabari's moksha, Rama's friendship with Hanuman and Sugreeva, the final battle and ultimate vanquishing of Ravan and ending with Rama's Rajyabhishek or coronation as the King of Ayodhya.

Under the spirited artistry of director Shobha Deepak Singh, the production has evolved during the last thirty years into a rich and splendorous show of dances and martial techniques, changing stage designs and lighting, colourful costumes, headgears and jewellery and varied make-up styles and masks that successfully bring alive the epic. A notable feature of this annual show is the constant effort to experiment with new technology to keep pace with the times and the changing tastes of the new generations. This year the show will be further enriched with the LED Wall displaying stunning scenes and animated visuals in the background, lending a 3D effect to the sets.

hri Ram is not just an entertainer. It is an excellent assortment of moral values, teachings, beliefs and emotions put together to bring out a bigger picture pertinent to the modern era. The setting and age from Satyug to Kalyug have changed considerably, but the challenges and struggles still exist, their circumstances, however different, their essence and nature are still the same. Through the minute nuances of Lord Ram's life and His obedience towards His father, Sita's love in face of adversity and Hanuman's daring efforts in bringing the Sanjeevani Booti, the show emphasizes on human values, brotherhood, unconditional love and respect for elders.

Tickets for this popular show are available online on BookMyShow and at the venue on 1, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi 110001.

The show will continue till October 25th, 2019 at 6.30pm daily, at the Kendra Lawns, 1 Copernicus Marg, New Delhi.





