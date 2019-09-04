BWW Review: BROADWAY HIT CHINESE COFFEE WRITTEN BY IRA LEWIS IN AN INDIAN FORMAT

A play that premiered at the famous Circle in Square Theatre in Broadway back in the early 90's is all set to be seen in an Indian format.

Chinese Coffee, written by the famous Ira Lewis, will now see an Indian adaptation. All set to be staged in Mumbai at the famed Prithvi Theatre, the Indian re-telling is directed by none other than Danish Husain.

However, there are a few things that must be clear to the audience before they settle into watching the famed play. Even though, the re-telling is Indian, the main essence and character of the play retains its originality, As a wise step, the director has only added local touches to make it more relatable without diluting the basic idea of the presentation. So, while the original alter egos Jake and Harry become Yaqub and Harvinder, their thoughts, mannerisms and ideas are as original to Jake and Harry that it could get. the play scores on the characterization and with seasoned actors such as Danish Hussain himself along with Naved Aslam the play definitely gets an edge.

The charm of the original story was so appealing that it was also made into an independent film in the US which was shown at prestigious film festivals. It was the legend Al Pacino himself who made the movie and starred in it too.

The actors on stage in the Indian re-telling bring in the despondence and empathy that their characters as failed writers deserve. The story moves you but more than that it is the characters that compel you to adore them and cry with them. And this, for any play can safely be called the biggest win.

September 14 and 15

At Prithvi theatre, Juhu, Mumbai

Tickets on Book My Show





