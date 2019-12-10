BWW Previews: TERA KYA HOGA WALIA Premieres In New Delhi

Any Hindi cinema buff would have a smile on his face, the moment the phrase, "Tera Kya Hoga Kalia," is mentioned. Only this time, its not "Kalia" but "Walia." But one gets the drift that we are looking at something rib-tickling and laughter inducing. Playwright Raman Kumar's Tera Kya Hoga Walia is fun-filled, laugh riot. The play, after enthralling audiences in Mumbai is now making its Delhi premiere this month.

Described by critics as ingenious, funny and a brilliantly crafted masterpiece, 'Tera Kya Hoga Walia' is a comedy of errors filled with confusion, laughter and mayhem. This comical extravaganza stars the famous Bollywood and theatre actor Tiku Talsania who will perform live on stage in Delhi for the first time. The cast includes the highly talented and versatile film and television actress Delnaz Irani, TV actress Shweta Gulati, The critically acclaimed Harleen Kaur Reikhi, Harish Kotwani, Vistaasp Gotla and many others.

The story revolves around Aditya Walia (Tiku Talsania)who has two wives and keeps

them in two different homes in the same city. He juggles his time between both

wives Pushpa(Delnaaz Irani) and Anjulika(Harleen Kaur Rekhi) and tries to keep them both equally happy and satisfied. All is hunky dory till one day Aditya Walia meets with an accident and has to spend a night in hospital. As luck would have it, both wives register complaints about their missing husband. In the process two separate addresses are registered at the police station and hospital for the missing Aditya Walia. Thanks to the web of lies spun by Walia things get complicated when cops from two police stations start investigating the case.

premier on Saturday 21st December and Sunday 22nd December 2019, at Kamani auditorium.





