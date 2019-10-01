BWW Previews: SAMPURN RAMAYANA IN BROADWAY STYLE Back In Delhi

As the festive season in India begins knocking on the door just as the autumn chills in the air, it is also that time of the year when every gully and colony in India would be bringing out pandals, pujos and that quintessential Ramlilas.

As a memorable tradition, this year too, Aryan Heritage Foundation unfurls the 5th edition of their runaway success Sampurn Ramayana - the saga of Ramayana, starting from October 2nd to 7th, 2019, repeated everyday at 7pm at Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura, New Delhi.

What is exceptionally unique about this Ramayana is that it is presented in a Broadway style. It also follows the three hour run time of a matinee show. The Broadway style theatrics lends a unique character to the show and is an experience in itself. While Indians have seen and experienced countless versions of the legendary epic, the organizers assure that the audiences can expect a certain newness that an epic like Ramayana can still offer. Thje grand show is brought to reality with the help of an army of able technicians and a large group of talented artists. In its past editions too, Sampurn Ramayana has been able to sweep its audiences over their feet and made them fall in love with its inimitable way of depicting the life events of Lord Ram since his birth.

While the uniqueness will still be offered by massive multi layer LED screens to create an illusionary experience for audiences to imbibe the essence of the show as if they were living through it, the music and costumes will play as an integral role, very typical of this theatrical. Known to improvise year after year, the Foundation this time has added more dynamism by designing new vibrant costumes for a much larger group of artists and has included new soundtracks keeping the original as its soul.

Bollywood singer Udit Narayan will be singing the title track and a strong yet soulful Kailash Kher sing to introduce Ravana. Directed by Shashidharan Nair and choreographed by Papiha Desai, the show is performed by over 120 professional actors and dancers from the National School of Drama and Mandi House. All of this strung together in the voice over by Mukesh Khanna to send you back home with an unforgettable experience.

Sampurn Ramayana presents an unique exuberance of mythology in a contemporary context from 7pm onwards daily from October 2nd to 7th, 2019 at Netaji Subhash Place, Opposite NDM 2 Mall, Pitam Pura, New Delhi.





Related Articles Shows View More India Stories