BWW Previews: 9 ANGRY JURORS By Jeff Goldberg Studio Talks About Justice

During these times, the talk of justice and if justice would be rightly served is often a point of contention. An upcoming play that is a student production from the house of Jeff Goldberg Studio, revolves around the same theme.

The play is about a juror who is rightly insistent on upholding that justice is discharged correctly. His constant attempt is that there must not be any miscarriage of justice and driven by this rationale, he urges his fellow jurors to re-consider the evidence that is leading them to the conclusion.

Directed by Ashok Pandey, the play carefully seeks to remind that often the right path is not the easiest path. the jurors undergo a series of emotions and several layers are unravelled one after the another. The performance in a high voltage play, like this one that relies mainly on emotions and expressive the actors are to the live audience. But coming from the production house of Jeff Goldberg, one can be assured that the performance would be gripping to say the least.

The climax of the play builds up towards the fact that one person trying to uphold the beacon of justice, how far he would go and for how long can he survive.

The play presents a myriad of emotions and all the characters in the darkness of their bias, their prejudice, their hate, are face to face with one man who holds a candle aloft, shining light on facts. 9 jurors, one room, a life in the balance, will justice prevail, the play has all the ingredients of a thrilling watch.

Directed by- Ashok Pandey

Ast. Director - Subrahmanian Namboodiri

Cast- Raj Mishra, Sunny yadav, Shamik aga, Sayali Rajendra, Gaurav pal, Priyank pagar, Jevin Contractor, Siddhant Ahuja, Areyann Gurbaxani.

Date- 6th,7th,8th & 13th, 14th, 15th September 2019

Time: 8 PM

Venue:

The Jeff Goldberg studio, 401,Links Building, 4th Floor, Corner of 14th Road and Linking Road, Above Fascination Store, Opposite Dominos Pizza, Khar West, Mumbai 400 052

