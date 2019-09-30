Aditiya Singh Will Hold His First Solo Exhibition At Jehangir Art Gallery

Great art has always been more concerned with perception or vision than the accuracy of depiction-breaking new grounds in some way, influencing, inspiring and setting new standards. With an extremely powerful impression of an individualistic mind and style which are embodied deeply in this greatly talented and eclectic artist - Aditiya Singh is all set to host his first solo exhibition at the Jehangir Art Gallery from the 16th to 20th of October.

"I approach my canvas with no preconceived thoughts or ideas. When I descend into the World of Art with an open heart, mind & soul, I am captivated by my intuition that allows for the creation of a Universe waiting to come to life. To be as true as I can to my Art, is of paramount importance to me. My journey as an artist started with free and unfettered expressions. I did not have to break any laws and rules to achieve freedom. It was freedom born out of freedom...", says the young artist.

"Aditiya's paintings are revolutionary. A radical bid for self-expression. His canvases and sketches transport the viewer into his cheerful, at times disturbing dream-like world.", says the proud father Kanwaljit Singh who is helping Aditiya gear up for his first solo exhibition.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, Mrs. Jaya Bachchan & Mr. Javed Akhtar on the 15th of October at 6 PM. The exhibition will be open to the public from the 16th to 20th October from 11 am to 7 pm. Other celebrities like Kiara Advani will also be present.







