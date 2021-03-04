The Hungarian National Ballet Presents DON JUAN

The paid stream series of the Hungarian State Opera is to continue with Don Juan, a choreography by a renowned personality of the French dance scene, Thierry Malandain. The production that premieres online on 6 March 2021, at 8:00 p.m. CET and is available for one night only, is his first collaboration with the Hungarian National Ballet.

The legend of Don Juan, a dangerous and daring philanderer whose joyride was cut short by a statue that grabs him and descends to Hell with his prisoner, has been a beloved topic by artists of different genres for five decades. An unconventional choreography by Gasparo Angiolini, premiered in 1761 in Vienna to music by Christoph Willibald Gluck, with the libretto based on Molière's 1665 piece. Thierry Malandain was driven by a similar inspiration: to show new aspects of the well-known subject-matter in his unique style, pushing boundaries but remaining in the realm of aesthetics.

The new Hungarian National Ballet production, whose rehearsal process is overseen by Malandain himself, features Gergely Leblanc, Etoile of the 2016/17 season, grand sujet Ryosuke Morimoto and principal Gerg?' Ármin Balázsi in the title role, Maksym Kovtun as Commander and Théo Bourg as Death as well as dancers of the Hungarian National Ballet. The Hungarian State Opera Orchestra is conducted by Kornél Thomas.

Set and costume designer Jorge Gallardo

Lighting designer Christian Grossard

Thierry Malandain is represented by Stepping Grounds Arts/Culture Management.

Tickets: https://online-operaotthonra.jegy.hu/#/event/creme-brulee-don-juan-cacti-online-premier-premiere/d0ee107f-bab5-451f-b3d0-5af886b7e8d3