Young Texas Artists to Launch 2022-2023 Season With CLASSICS AT THE GLADE Celebration

Performing arts organization Young Texas Artists will kick off its 2022-2023 season with Classics At The Glade, a celebration at Glade Cultural Center in The Woodlands set for Friday, Oct. 21.

Classics At The Glade, which honors donors who supported YTA's 2022 Annual Fund, will feature performances by several award-winning YTA artists. They include pianist Guobi "Malcolm" Liu, YTA's 2022 Silver Medalist in Piano; violinist Josh Liu, YTA's 2022 Silver Medalist in Strings; and soprano Bronwyn White, YTA's 2022 Gold Medalist in Voice.

The evening also will feature an exhibition of contemporary art by young Texas artists curated by Joseph Staley.

"Thanks to our loyal supporters, YTA was able to weather two years of COVID cancellations and make a major comeback last spring," said Susie Moore Pokorski, President/CEO of Young Texas Artists. "Now, with much gratitude, we're preparing to launch a new season. As we kick it off with Classics At The Glade, we'll be honoring our 2022 Annual Fund donors, who are helping us continue our mission of encouraging excellence in young Texas musicians, inspiring their audiences and enriching the cultural life of our state."

YTA's new season will include the Young Texas Artists Music Competition, which will culminate in the YTA Finalists' Concert & Awards on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

The season also will include YTA's Bach, Beethoven & Barbecue benefit gala on the same day, as well as other YTA-sponsored events for the community. All events will take place in downtown Conroe.

Serving as master of ceremonies during Classics At The Glade will be Gil Staley, CEO of The Woodlands Area Economic Development Partnership.

YTA will receive a special commendation during the celebration from U.S. Congressman Kevin Brady.

Reservations for Classics At The Glade are $100 per person for the public and complimentary for YTA's 2022 Annual Fund donors.

For reservations, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2202866®id=77&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ytamc.com%2Fclassics-at-the-glade-payment-form?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

For more information, visit https://www.ytamc.com or call 936-756-7017.