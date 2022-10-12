Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Young Texas Artists to Launch 2022-2023 Season With CLASSICS AT THE GLADE Celebration

Featured artists include include pianist Guobi "Malcolm" Liu, YTA's 2022 Silver Medalist in Piano; violinist Josh Liu, YTA's 2022 Silver Medalist in Strings and more.

Houston News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 12, 2022  

Young Texas Artists to Launch 2022-2023 Season With CLASSICS AT THE GLADE Celebration

Performing arts organization Young Texas Artists will kick off its 2022-2023 season with Classics At The Glade, a celebration at Glade Cultural Center in The Woodlands set for Friday, Oct. 21.

Classics At The Glade, which honors donors who supported YTA's 2022 Annual Fund, will feature performances by several award-winning YTA artists. They include pianist Guobi "Malcolm" Liu, YTA's 2022 Silver Medalist in Piano; violinist Josh Liu, YTA's 2022 Silver Medalist in Strings; and soprano Bronwyn White, YTA's 2022 Gold Medalist in Voice.

The evening also will feature an exhibition of contemporary art by young Texas artists curated by Joseph Staley.

"Thanks to our loyal supporters, YTA was able to weather two years of COVID cancellations and make a major comeback last spring," said Susie Moore Pokorski, President/CEO of Young Texas Artists. "Now, with much gratitude, we're preparing to launch a new season. As we kick it off with Classics At The Glade, we'll be honoring our 2022 Annual Fund donors, who are helping us continue our mission of encouraging excellence in young Texas musicians, inspiring their audiences and enriching the cultural life of our state."

YTA's new season will include the Young Texas Artists Music Competition, which will culminate in the YTA Finalists' Concert & Awards on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

The season also will include YTA's Bach, Beethoven & Barbecue benefit gala on the same day, as well as other YTA-sponsored events for the community. All events will take place in downtown Conroe.

Serving as master of ceremonies during Classics At The Glade will be Gil Staley, CEO of The Woodlands Area Economic Development Partnership.

YTA will receive a special commendation during the celebration from U.S. Congressman Kevin Brady.

Reservations for Classics At The Glade are $100 per person for the public and complimentary for YTA's 2022 Annual Fund donors.

For reservations, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2202866®id=77&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ytamc.com%2Fclassics-at-the-glade-payment-form?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

For more information, visit https://www.ytamc.com or call 936-756-7017.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


THE MOUSETRAP Comes to Cast Theatrical Beginning This WeekTHE MOUSETRAP Comes to Cast Theatrical Beginning This Week
October 12, 2022

Cast Theatrical Company presents Agatha Christie's “The Mousetrap” as the final production of its 2022 season.
Houston Grand Opera's Popular Mariachi Opera, El Milagro Del Recuerdo, Returns On December 8Houston Grand Opera's Popular Mariachi Opera, El Milagro Del Recuerdo, Returns On December 8
October 11, 2022

On December 8, 2022, Houston Grand Opera (HGO) welcomes the holiday season with the return of composer Javier Martínez and librettist Leonard Foglia's heartwarming, family-friendly, company-commissioned mariachi opera, El Milagro del Recuerdo/The Miracle of Remembering.
Alley Theatre Receives Bank of America ACTivate Award from Theatre ForwardAlley Theatre Receives Bank of America ACTivate Award from Theatre Forward
October 11, 2022

The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre is one of six recipients of the Bank of America ACTivate Awards. The Bank of America ACTivate Awards, a Theatre Forward grants program, seeks to foster and accelerate theatres’ efforts to become more equitable, diverse, and inclusive of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color individuals and groups.
Shakespeare's Comedy AS YOU LIKE IT is Coming to the Lone Star College-CyFair This MonthShakespeare's Comedy AS YOU LIKE IT is Coming to the Lone Star College-CyFair This Month
October 10, 2022

Did you know? 'All the world's a stage...' and audiences will hear this iconic speech from Shakespeare's play this October on the stage at Lone Star College-CyFair. This comedy will be performed Oct. 13-Oct.15 and Oct. 20-Oct. 22 in the Black Box Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and at 3 p.m. Saturdays.
Houston Chamber Choir to Present THIS LAND IS YOUR LAND at Miller Outdoor TheatreHouston Chamber Choir to Present THIS LAND IS YOUR LAND at Miller Outdoor Theatre
October 8, 2022

The Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir, led by Robert Simpson, is back at Miller Outdoor Theatre for the first time since 2019 presenting “This Land Is Your Land” as the second performance of its 2022-2023 season. The concert on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7:30pm is free and open to the public at Houston's iconic outdoor performance space in Hermann Park. The Choir missed 2020 and 2021 Miller Outdoor Theatre performances due to the Covid-19 pandemic.