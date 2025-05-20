Video: IN THE HEIGHTS at Theatre Under the Stars First Look

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) has released a first look at In the Heights, the final production of its 2024/25 season. Warth the cast perform the title song in this new montage! The musical marks a high-energy conclusion to the season with Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning debut, celebrating heritage, community, and resilience in the Washington Heights neighborhood.

The production stars Daniel Melo as “Usnavi,” alongside Jordan Leal (“Nina”), Yassmin Alers (“Abuela Claudia”), Rosarito Rodriguez (“Camila”), Cesar F. Barajas (“Kevin”), John Lara (“Sonny”), Alysia Velez (“Vanessa”), Lamont Walker II (“Benny”), Carisa Gonzalez (“Daniela”), Glendaliris Torres-Greaux (“Carla”), Michael Alonzo (“Piragua Guy”), and Mrince Williams (“Graffiti Pete”).

Joining them are ensemble members Ben Chavez, Adriel Flete, Angelica Lozada Ramos, Emily Madigan, Kiki Rodriguez, Sarah Sachi, Saroa-Dwayne Sasa, Matt Rivera, Arik Vega, and Cassandra Zepeda. The Teen Ensemble, comprised of students from TUTS’ Humphreys School of Musical Theatre, includes Julius Bob, Carlos Garza, Tessa Garcia, Rangel Guzman, Kayla Hairston, Ernest Lopez, Alyssa Melton, and Anastasia Zepeda.

The production is directed and choreographed by William Carlos Angulo, with Emmanuel Schvartzman as Musical Director. The creative team also includes Robert J. Aguilar (Lighting Design), Andrew Harper (Sound Design), Colleen Grady (Costume Design), Kelly Jordan (Wig Design), Victoria Sagady (Projection Design), Diego Alejandro González (Associate Director), Shani Talmore (Associate Choreographer), Stephen W. Jones (Associate Music Director), and Amy Ramsdell (Production Stage Manager). Original Set Design is by Anna Louisoz. Casting is by Calleri Jensen Davis Casting and Associate Artistic Director Laura Peete.

TUTS' production of In the Heights continues the company’s tradition of integrating professional and student performers and promises a vibrant, heartfelt celebration of community and identity.

