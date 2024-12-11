Video: First Look at Theatre Under the Stars' Production of Disney's FROZEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch a first look at Theatre Under The Stars' production of Frozen!

Theatre Under The Stars was one of only a handful of theatres across the country chosen by Disney to create one of the first regional productions of Frozen. The new staging and new designs will feature all the magic of this iconic musical and allow audiences to experience Arendelle in a whole new way.

Dive into the enchanted tale of Frozen, where two royal sisters, Anna and Elsa, are separated by a powerful, icy spell. As Arendelle falls under an endless winter, brave Anna, along with the fearless Kristoff, the hilarious Olaf, and loyal Sven, embarks on a daring quest to reunite with Elsa and save their kingdom. Will the warmth of sisterhood break the frozen curse? See the story you love told in a whole new way by a fabulous cast of performers.

Leading the cast are Jenna Lea Rosen as Elsa, Cailen Fu as Anna, Fergie Philippe as Kristoff, Mark Ivy as Olaf, Kahlil Cabble as Sven puppet manipulator, and Manuel Stark Santos as Hans. Also in the cast are Ben Lurye as Weselton, and Tyler Ray Lewis and Sarah Sachi as Pabbie and Bulda.

Joining them in the ensemble are: Mike Baerga, Ben Chavez, Evin Johnson, Kelly Lomonte, Courtney Markowitz, Miles Marmolejo, Alex Quirreh, Rebecca Russell, Yasmyn Sumiyoshi, Braden Tanner, Cassandra Zepeda and Teresa Zimmerman.

Joining Knechtges on the production are: Music Director, Stephen W. Jones; Scenic Designer, Tim Mackabee; Costume Designer, Colleen Grady, Lighting Designer, Jason Lyons; Sound Designer, Andrew Harper; Projection Designer, Mike Tutaj: Puppetry Design: Afsaneh Aayani; Hair & Makeup Designer, Kelley Jordan; Production Stage Manager, Amy Ramsdell and Associate Director, Kyle Craig Bogard. Casting for Frozen is provided by Calleri Jensen Davis Casting and by TUTS Associate Artistic Director, Laura Peete.

